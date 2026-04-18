A man has been charged with allegedly stealing vehicles, tools and fuel worth almost $2000 from properties in the region.

Central West Police District officers and Central West Rural Crime Investigators began an investigation after receiving reports of break-ins in Cowra and Cargo, just north of Canowindra.

They were told a man entered a parcel depot on North Logan Road at Cowra between 5pm on Friday, 10 April and 12.40am on Sunday, 12 April.

Multiple vehicles and parcels were stolen from the location, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

Investigators were also told between 13-14 April a man unlawfully entered a property on Baghdad Road in Cargo.

About 500 litres of petrol, 250 litres of diesel, tools and a quad bike were allegedly stolen from the property.

Following extensive inquiries police executed a search warrant at a home in Bundarra Crescent in Orange about 7pm on 16 April.

Officers allegedly located a stolen vehicle, quad bike, ammunition and registration plates during the search.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence in company-steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, destroy or damage property, three counts of larceny, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended.

Investigations are ongoing.