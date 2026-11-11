Pippa's perfect swing

Countless afternoons spent perfecting her swing at the Cowra Golf Club have paid off for Mulyan Public School student Pippa Newham, who has earned the opportunity to represent New South Wales on the national golfing stage. The talented Year 6 student secured her place among the state's top young golfers after finishing fourth at the NSW championships, earning selection as one of just six primary school aged girls chosen to represent NSW at the 2026 School Sport Australia Golf Championships. Held in Newcastle from 25 to 30 October, the championships brought together promising junior golfers from across the country, providing Pippa with an opportunity to test her skills against some of Australia's leading young players. For the Cowra youngster, the achievement reflects considerable dedication to a sport that demands patience, precision and countless hours of practice. Her commitment has not gone unnoticed, with Cowra Mayor Paul Smith revealing that Pippa has become a familiar face at the local golf course, regularly practising alongside her father. "I do know this young lady, and if effort will bring the award, she'll do well because the amount of effort she's been putting in," Mayor Smith said. "You see her over there most afternoons at the golf club. "Not so much in winter, but in summer she's over there most afternoons with her dad, and putting in a lot of effort." The mayor also praised Pippa's natural golfing ability, particularly the technique she has developed at such a young age. "Those of you that know golf technique, she's got a very sweet little swing," he said. For a student still completing her final year of primary school, earning selection to a state representative team is a significant sporting milestone. Pippa's fourth place finish at the state championships placed her among the best junior female golfers in NSW, securing a coveted opportunity to compete at national level. Her achievement has attracted widespread praise from local representatives, who have recognised not only her golfing ability but also the commitment required to reach such a high standard. Mulyan Public School principal Catherine Briggs described Pippa as an outstanding young athlete whose dedication extends beyond her performances on the golf course. "Pippa is an outstanding young athlete who has demonstrated exceptional dedication, skill, and sportsmanship in golf," Ms Briggs said. "Beyond her athletic talents, she has consistently been an excellent role model within our school community; showing respect, perseverance, and a strong work ethic both on and off the course." Mrs Briggs said Pippa's selection reflected the determination and commitment she had demonstrated throughout her golfing journey. "Her commitment to reaching this high standard is commendable, and it reflects her passion and determination to excel," she said. The principal also highlighted the significance of the opportunity for Pippa's development as a young athlete. "Participating in the National PSSA Golf Championships is a significant opportunity for Pippa to develop her skills further and to represent NSW with pride," she said. Pippa's selection was also celebrated during Cowra Council's 26 October ordinary meeting, where councillors praised her achievement and acknowledged the work behind her success. Councillor Tony Horton described the youngster's selection as an exceptional effort. "I just thought this was fantastic," Cr Horton said. "She's placed fourth in the state. So she's got an opportunity now to go to School Sport Australia Golf Championships in Newcastle." Cr Horton said he was pleased to see a young Cowra athlete progressing to national competition and expressed an interest in following her results. "I just think that's a fantastic effort," he said. "We'll be keen to hear how she goes." Deputy Mayor Cheryl Downing also congratulated Pippa on being selected among the six girls representing NSW, drawing attention to the opportunities that junior representative golf can provide. During the meeting, Cr Downing reflected on prominent Australian golfers who had progressed through junior sporting pathways, including major champion Karrie Webb and former world number one Jason Day. Her comments highlighted the significance of representative school sport in providing young golfers with experience competing at higher levels. Cr Downing wished Pippa well in Newcastle, expressing hope that she would enjoy the experience and perform strongly. Councillor Peter Wright also recognised Pippa's previous golfing achievements, noting that he had seen her name appear in the Cowra Guardian for success in local and other competitions. "I've seen her name in the Guardian winning competitions here, like some other major competitions that she's been to," Cr Wright said. He said opportunities to compete at representative level were valuable for talented young athletes looking to further develop their abilities. Pippa's journey to the national championships has also highlighted the role of family and community support in junior sport. According to the application presented to Council, the total cost associated with her participation was estimated at $2,200, covering travel, accommodation and related expenses. Her family planned to raise $500 through raffle ticket sales, while assistance had also been sought from local golf and bowling clubs. Council approved a $550 contribution towards her participation through its Section 356 Donations – General budget, recognising the significance of her selection to represent NSW. While the financial assistance provided practical support, councillors' discussions largely centred on Pippa's sporting ability, dedication and the opportunity she had earned through her performances. Ms Briggs said the school was proud to support Pippa as she continued pursuing her golfing ambitions. "Supporting Pippa not only benefits her personal growth and achievement but also serves as an inspiration to her peers and the broader community," she said. "We are confident that with adequate support, she will continue to thrive and bring honour to NSW through her participation in this prestigious event." For Pippa, the national championships represent another step in a promising junior golfing journey, built on the hours spent practising her swing, competing in tournaments and developing her skills. Her selection is also a proud achievement for Mulyan Public School and the Cowra golfing community, demonstrating that young athletes from regional towns can earn opportunities to compete among the country's best.