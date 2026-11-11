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Pippa's perfect swing

<p>Pippa Newham\\'s selection marks a proud milestone for Mulyan Public School and Cowra\\'s golfing community.</p>\\n
<p>Pippa Newham\\'s selection marks a proud milestone for Mulyan Public School and Cowra\\'s golfing community.</p>\\n

Pippa Newham's selection marks a proud milestone for Mulyan Public School and Cowra's golfing community.

From Cowra fairways to the national stage
Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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