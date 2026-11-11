'People love people'

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<p>Voice artist and storyteller Sumara in the studio, where creativity, performance and human connection remain at the heart of the craft. Photo: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Voice artist and storyteller Sumara in the studio, where creativity, performance and human connection remain at the heart of the craft. Photo: Supplied</p>\\n

Voice artist and storyteller Sumara in the studio, where creativity, performance and human connection remain at the heart of the craft. Photo: Supplied

Keeping creativity human in an artificial world
Simone Sheridan
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 10:35

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