Saturday's street parade is always a highlight of the Festival of International Understanding and this year proved no different.

Floats, businesses, community groups, schools and individuals came together to celebrate and showcase the diversity and spirit of the community and all on the UK theme.

Parade winners:

Best float featuring school children: St Raphael's

Best decorated float: Cowra Ballet School

Best decorated UK themed float: Lachlan Valley Motor Club

Most creative float: Cowra Youth Council

Best Float featuring community/sporting group: Cowra Tennis Club

Best individual float: Patsy - Abfab - CTC

Here are some of the great costumes and moments captured by photographer Marcus O'Connor on the day.