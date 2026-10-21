Nominate now

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<p>Canowindra Australia Day Award winners Jack Smyth, Youth of the Year; Jacquelyn Dredge, Community Person of the Year; and representatives from the Canowindra Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Show Ladies Auxiliary, named Community Group of the Year, following the 2026 Australia Day celebrations.</p>\\n
<p>Canowindra Australia Day Award winners Jack Smyth, Youth of the Year; Jacquelyn Dredge, Community Person of the Year; and representatives from the Canowindra Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Show Ladies Auxiliary, named Community Group of the Year, following the 2026 Australia Day celebrations.</p>\\n

Canowindra Australia Day Award winners Jack Smyth, Youth of the Year; Jacquelyn Dredge, Community Person of the Year; and representatives from the Canowindra Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Show Ladies Auxiliary, named Community Group of the Year, following the 2026 Australia Day celebrations.

Simone Sheridan
October 21, 2026 • 06:00

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