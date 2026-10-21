Nominate now

Canowindra residents are being encouraged to recognise the people and groups making a difference in their community by nominating them for the 2027 Australia Day awards. Nominations are now open across Cabonne, with residents able to nominate individuals and organisations for recognition in five categories before 5pm on Sunday, 18 October. Awards are open across five categories Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Group of the Year, Cabonne Environmental Champion and Cabonne Sportsperson of the Year. The awards provide an opportunity to recognise the contribution of volunteers, community leaders, young people, sporting representatives, environmental advocates and local organisations across the shire. Last year's Canowindra Australia Day awards highlighted the range of contributions being made within the local community. Jack Smyth was named Youth of the Year, while Jacquelyn Dredge received the Community Person of the Year award. The Canowindra Pastoral Agricultural Horticultural Show Ladies Auxiliary was recognised as Community Group of the Year. The 2026 awards attracted a large turnout in Canowindra, with attendees also hearing a heartfelt speech from local community member Leanne Stevenson. The awards are part of Cabonne's broader Australia Day celebrations, which bring communities together across the shire to acknowledge local achievements and community contribution. With nominations now open, residents are being encouraged to consider the people and groups in their community whose efforts may otherwise go unrecognised. Nominations close at 5pm on 18 October.