Eugowra's Karana Kelpies has another national winner - and she will be put through her paces on home soil this weekend.

Owned and trained by Kevin Howell, Karana Nulla has claimed the Novice Championship at the Australian Kelpie Field Trial, following in the footsteps of another local in Karana Ernie, who won the same title a year earlier.

Both dogs will now step up into open competition when Eugowra hosts the NSW Utility Dog Trials from Friday through the weekend.

Karana Nulla's win caps a successful trip to South Australia for Kevin and his wife Kay Howell, competing at the National Kelpie Field Trial in Kalangadoo and the Australian Yard Dog Championships in Lucindale.

The national field trial tests working kelpies across both paddock and yard work - exactly the type of dog the Howells have focused on breeding for decades.

Kevin said the Kalangadoo event was particularly impressive, with organisers transforming the local football oval into a full competition arena.

“They did a marvelous job – the football arena had been irrigated so it was nice and green and they had it mowed nice and short,” he said.

“They had sheepyard panels all the way around the football ground – an amazing effort, it was.”

The Howells followed up at the Australian Yard Dog Championships in Lucindale, where the emphasis was placed more heavily on yard work and added challenges.

Another Karana Kelpie, Pixie, finished a strong fifth.

Attention now turns back to Eugowra, with competition beginning at the Eugowra Showground from 10am on Friday, 24 April.

The NSW Utility Dog Trial is similar in style to the national field trials, testing dogs in both paddock and yard situations - a versatility that Kevin said is essential for working dogs in the region.

It’s this versatility Karana Kelpies has been breeding for for decades, to work for the region’s farmers.

Both Nulla and Ernie were sired by Karana Roy, who won the open section of the Australian Kelpie Field Trial.

Nulla's grandfather Karana Abba won the title twice.

“You’ve got to select the dog that leans toward working in the paddock, but is still able to work in the yard,” Kevin said.

“They need to be more careful in the paddock.

“Some of the yard dogs … all they want to do is push all the time.

“You (want) a dog that’s got natural caution, but still wants to get the job done.”

Breeding the right instincts is only part of the challenge. The trials also demand a high level of skill from both dog and handler.

“It’s up to you then to shape that natural ability into what you want it to do,” Kevin said.

From a young age, pups instinctively want to gather stock and work them back towards their owner - a foundation that trainers build on over time.

In the field section of the trial, success depends on the dog maintaining the correct distance so sheep remain calm but responsive.

Once moved into the yards, dogs must demonstrate a series of skills, including putting sheep through the race, drafting selected animals back to the paddock, negotiating obstacles, and finally penning the sheep in a small enclosure.

“The final obstacle is a little pen, three metres by three metres,” Kevin said. “You put the sheep in there and close the gate. It takes a lot of skill.”

Nulla, Ernie and Pixie are among the six dogs Karana Kelpies will compete this weekend.

Organiser of the upcoming event Barrick Parker says some 100 dogs are expected across three days of competition, running from Friday through to Sunday, 26 April and spectators are welcome.

Proceedings will pause at 11am on Saturday, ANZAC Day, to honour the service and sacrifice of Australian Defence Force personnel.

The event includes nursery, novice and open state championship classes, with two separate nursery events on Saturday and Sunday to encourage participation and learning.

Two competition rings will operate throughout the weekend, offering spectators plenty of opportunities to watch.

Eugowra business The Fat Parcel Food Van will provide catering across all three days, while Coprice continues its long‑standing support as a major sponsor of the event.