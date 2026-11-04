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Mulyan students step into politics

<p>Mulyan Public School Year 5 and 6 students met NSW Premier Chris Minns during their visit to Parliament House.</p>\\n
<p>Mulyan Public School Year 5 and 6 students met NSW Premier Chris Minns during their visit to Parliament House.</p>\\n

Mulyan Public School Year 5 and 6 students met NSW Premier Chris Minns during their visit to Parliament House.

From Cowra to Parliament House
Simone Sheridan
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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