Mulyan students step into politics

A pre-dawn start and a 4 and a half hour bus trip proved well worth it for Year 5 and 6 students from Mulyan Public School, who recently travelled to Sydney to experience democracy in action at the NSW Parliament. The Cowra students left home at 5am before heading to Parliament House, where they toured the historic building, took part in parliamentary role plays and debated a mock bill in the Legislative Assembly. The highlight of the day came when students unexpectedly met NSW Premier Chris Minns during their visit. For 12 year old school captain Kate Pullen, the experience was made even more memorable by the chance to step into the Premier's shoes during a parliamentary role play. "I'll tell them that I saw Chris Minns, and then I got to act as the Premier in a role play," Kate said. Fellow school captain Dale Gavenlock said meeting the Premier was the most surprising part of the day. "I'll tell them that it's really exciting and they should be happy when they come. I got to see Chris Minns," he said. Students also took part in simulated parliamentary debates, gaining a practical understanding of how laws are discussed and passed in New South Wales. Kate said entering the parliamentary chambers was both exciting and a little daunting. "It was really exciting and a little bit nervous as well, because I didn't know who was going to walk in," she said. Dale said the experience gave students a better understanding of the political process and why it is important for young people to engage with it. "It's important for young people to know more about Parliament House. They could turn political when they grow up," he said. Assistant Principal Kellie Statham said the visit was especially valuable for students from a regional community. "I think it's especially important for the context that we've come from, which is rural," she said. "We're quite isolated and away from the cities, and it's really exciting for them to actually see Parliament House in real life, whether it's federal or state, and just be immersed in the experience in a practical sense." Ms Statham said the excursion helped bring classroom lessons to life. "This visit cements the learning because the students get to do practical role plays in the upper and lower house," she said. "These practical experiences in real life make the students' understanding broader." The trip was made possible through the Parliament of NSW Regional Travel Subsidy, which assists eligible regional schools with travel costs. Ms Statham said the funding had made a significant difference for families, particularly given the distance students needed to travel. "The regional travel subsidy has astronomically helped us," she said. "We have a cross-section of economic backgrounds in our school, and those sorts of things really assist with the cost." The Mulyan students joined thousands of school children from across the state who visit Parliament House each year, gaining firsthand insight into how democracy works. For the Cowra students, the opportunity to explore the chambers, debate legislation and meet the state's leader transformed a long day on the road into a memorable civics lesson and an experience they are unlikely to forget.