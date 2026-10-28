Social media
Home page>News>McLeish commits to Magpi...
News

McLeish commits to Magpies' Youth League campaign

<p>Marc McLeish back for another season.</p>\\n
<p>Marc McLeish back for another season.</p>\\n

Marc McLeish back for another season.

McLeish ready to fly with Magpies in Youth League.
Simone Sheridan
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES