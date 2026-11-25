A Canowindra mother and daughter have captured top honours in the 2026 Central West Is Best Photography Competition, with Sharna Lloyd and Philippa Hatton taking out first place in the open and junior categories respectively. The annual competition, themed Central West Stories, challenged photographers to look beyond scenic landscapes and capture the people, places and moments that make the region meaningful. Philippa claimed first place in the junior category with her image Run Free, while Bathurst photographer Rose Sams received second place for The Black Cockatoos. Her mother, Sharna Lloyd, secured first place in the open division for After the Rain, a Little Magic Over Canowindra, with Lithgow photographer Simon Hall placing second for Looking West. For Ms Lloyd, the winning image was an unexpected capture made while packing up after a photography session in Canowindra. "I was packing the car and just turned around and saw the sunset with a rainbow and snapped it," she said. The photograph captured a striking "reverse sunset", with colourful skies developing behind the main sunset. "Everyone looks at the sunset the usual way, but what was happening behind was just as beautiful," Ms Lloyd said. "It's important to look both ways. It was a beautiful sunset, but what was happening behind was just as beautiful." Adding to the surprise, Ms Lloyd said the photograph was almost an afterthought when entering the competition. "I entered all my other photos and then I just had one to go and didn't know what to enter, so I just entered that one," she said. When she received the winning notification, she initially thought the email concerned her daughter's entry. "We were excited because I read the first email and thought it was Pip," she said. "I hadn't even remembered that photo was entered. "To see that that one was the one that won was quite surprising." A professional photographer operating a Canowindra studio specialising in family and wedding photography, Ms Lloyd said the result demonstrated that award-winning images can come from unexpected moments. "You don't have to have the best gear to have a go," she said. "Just being able to snap something while you're packing up or getting things out of the car can be just as valuable and worthy." Meanwhile, Philippa's winning photograph, Run Free, was captured while accompanying her mother on a family canola photography session. "I saw them running around, so I just snapped a picture," she said. The young photographer regularly accompanies her mother on photo shoots and has developed her own interest in photography. "I like coming out on shoots and helping out," she said. "Mum's given us some of her old cameras to play with." Philippa said she was thrilled to discover she had won the junior category alongside her mother's success. Regional Development Australia Central West Director Josh Gordon said this year's entries demonstrated the strong personal connections photographers share with the region. "Every image carried a piece of the entrant, whether it was a place they love, a person who shaped them, or a moment they didn't want to lose," Mr Gordon said. He thanked photographers for sharing their stories through the lens, highlighting the diversity of communities, landscapes and everyday experiences captured throughout the competition. "Every entry shows a different side of the region, and together they tell a bigger story about who we are," Mr Gordon said. For the Lloyd-Hatton family, the double victory was an unexpected reward for capturing ordinary moments close to home, securing Canowindra first place in both categories.