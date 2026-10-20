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Kurtz leads Belle Vue to third league title in five years

<p>Brady Kurtz with the championship trophey.</p>\\n
<p>Brady Kurtz with the championship trophey.</p>\\n

Brady Kurtz with the championship trophey.

Cara Kemp
October 20, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 28, 2026 • 09:24

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