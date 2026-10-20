Kurtz leads Belle Vue to third league title in five years

Cowra speedway star Brady Kurtz has capped another successful season in Britain, captaining Belle Vue Aces to their third league championship in five years following a commanding Grand Final victory over Sheffield Tigers. The Aces secured the 2026 ROWE Motor Oil Premiership title with a 53-37 victory in the second leg at Manchester's National Speedway Stadium on Friday, 16 October, completing a 100-80 aggregate triumph. Kurtz, who has been part of all three of Belle Vue's recent championship-winning teams, played a central role in a campaign that saw the club finish 12 points clear at the top of the regular-season standings before winning all four play-off fixtures. The championship also marked a significant milestone for Belle Vue, with the club celebrating a league title on its home circuit for the first time in 54 years. Despite the achievement, Kurtz was quick to credit the collective effort behind the team's success. "I think it's been a massive effort from the whole club – from Lemo to the fans, the team, the volunteers, the track staff, everyone has put a massive effort in to get this over the line," Kurtz said. "I'm super happy to be a part of it with a good bunch of guys, and it's been a great season for us, and nice to win a trophy in our own stadium." The Aces entered the deciding leg holding a narrow four-point advantage after defeating Sheffield 47-43 in the opening encounter. That lead had been secured through a late fightback, with Kurtz and fellow Australian Jason Doyle combining for maximum points in heats 13 and 15 to overturn a six-point deficit. However, the second leg did not begin entirely in Belle Vue's favour. Kurtz finished last in the opening heat, although teammate Norick Blodorn limited the damage with a race victory. Sheffield then claimed a 5-1 result in the second heat to draw level on aggregate, briefly threatening the home side's championship ambitions. Belle Vue responded strongly, with Nicolai Klindt and Zach Cook combining for maximum points in heat three before producing another 5-1 in heat five. Kurtz returned to winning form in heat six, helping the Aces establish a commanding aggregate advantage. He later combined with Blodorn for maximum points in heat 10, moving Belle Vue closer to securing the championship. The title was mathematically sealed in heat 12 when Klindt claimed another race victory, leaving Sheffield unable to overturn the deficit. Kurtz and Doyle then delivered another standout moment in heat 13, passing either side of Sheffield's Josh Pickering on the opening lap to secure a further 5-1 result. Kurtz finished the meeting with eight points and a bonus point, while Doyle contributed 11 points. Klindt led Belle Vue's scoring with 11 points and a bonus, followed by Blodorn with 10 points and two bonuses and Cook with 10 points and one bonus. The championship was particularly significant given the challenges Belle Vue faced during the season. The club suffered a major setback in May when Australian star Dan Bewley was ruled out following a crash. Team manager Mark Lemon subsequently recruited former world champion Doyle as his replacement, a decision Kurtz described as crucial to the team's success. "We definitely had a bit of luck that Doyley was available, and he walked on in and filled Dan's shoes perfectly," Kurtz said. "He was unbelievable at the end of the year, he did just as good a job as Dan, and he was a major part of this trophy." Despite Belle Vue's dominant regular season, Kurtz acknowledged the uncertainty that came with entering the championship play-offs. "It's always tough when the play-offs come. You don't really know what to expect, but fair play to the whole team because we really stuck together," he said. "We did the business against Ipswich home and away, and then at Sheffield was the big one for us and I'm super proud of the team's efforts, the whole lot of them." Lemon also praised his captain's leadership throughout the campaign, crediting Kurtz with helping maintain stability within the squad. "We lost Dan Bewley weeks into the season which was a big blow, but we brought in Jason Doyle who has been tremendous, a great leader, and then obviously our captain Brady Kurtz has been outstanding, he rallies the troops and really settles the camp," Lemon said. The team manager said the championship reflected the work undertaken across the entire season rather than simply the performances in the Grand Final. "Some years you win it and it's by a little bit of luck and chance, but I think this year there's no excuses for anybody – we were the best team," he said. For Kurtz, the victory adds another British league championship to his achievements and reinforces his importance to Belle Vue's recent success. Having helped the Aces claim three titles in five years, the Australian captain has become a key figure in one of the club's most successful periods.