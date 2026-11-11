Social media
Home page>News>Kenya takes centre stage...
News

Kenya takes centre stage at Cowra festival

<p>Club Cowra general manager, Sharlene McLeish and mayor, Paul Smith.</p>\\n
<p>Club Cowra general manager, Sharlene McLeish and mayor, Paul Smith.</p>\\n

Club Cowra general manager, Sharlene McLeish and mayor, Paul Smith.

Festival focus turns to Kenya
Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 10:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES