Community members will be able to tour Cowra's new hospital ahead of its opening later this year.

Construction of the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment is now complete, marking a major milestone in the delivery of new and enhanced healthcare services to Cowra and surrounding communities, the NSW Government announced on Monday.

Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park described the facility as a "game changer" for residents of Cowra and surrounding communities.

“These upgrades will make a massive difference to the experiences of staff, patients and their families while better meeting the health needs of the region now and into the future," he said.

Ahead of the opening, residents are being invited to tour the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment, as part of a community open day offering locals a first look at the new facilities and services.

Members of the project team will be available to answer questions about the redevelopment, with site tours taking place every 15 minutes on Saturday 29 November 2025 between 11am-3pm.

Places for the site tours are limited, and registration is essential.

Registrations are now open and will close at 5pm on Thursday 27 November 2025.

The new hospital is expected to open in late 2025 after operational commissioning is complete, to ensure the new building and staff are well prepared and ready to welcome patients.

The $110.2 million project includes the hospital's first CT scanner, Emergency Department, a general medical and surgery inpatient ward, a perioperative service and a maternity unit with a dedicated nursery.

It has ambulatory care, a dental clinic, renal dialysis, oncology, community health and mental health, drug and alcohol services.

The project has already provided a significant boost to the local economy during construction, supporting regional employment, and creating opportunities for local trades and suppliers in the region.

More than 25 local trades have been engaged in the surrounding region.

The Cowra Hospital Redevelopment is being delivered by Health Infrastructure and Western NSW Local Health District, in partnership with Richard Crookes Constructions.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has shared the good news on social media.

"This project has been close to my heart from day one and was among the first major projects I began advocating for as Member for Cootamundra because Cowra needed and deserved a hospital that would meet their needs today, and for generations to come," she said.

"To see this vision now standing proudly in our community is truly inspiring.

"From the new Emergency Department and maternity unit to oncology services and the hospital’s very first CT scanner, the new Cowra Hospital will deliver world-class care, close to home."

For more information and to register for the community open day, go online to www.nsw.gov.au/cowra-hospital-redevelopment