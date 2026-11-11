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History lost as time capsule destroyed

<p>2001 photo of John Newman, Rotary Club President and Graham Rice, Centenary of Federation Committee President at the planning for the burial of the time capsule.</p>\\n
<p>2001 photo of John Newman, Rotary Club President and Graham Rice, Centenary of Federation Committee President at the planning for the burial of the time capsule.</p>\\n

2001 photo of John Newman, Rotary Club President and Graham Rice, Centenary of Federation Committee President at the planning for the burial of the time capsule.

Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 10:19

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