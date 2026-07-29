The Minns Labor Government has opened applications for the Rural Generalist Single Employer Pathway program, which targets doctors who want to train and work in regional, rural and remote communities; including towns across the Western NSW Local Health District.

Local health advocates say the program could help address long‑running GP shortages in communities such as Cowra and Canowindra, where residents often struggle to secure appointments or face long trips for specialist care.

Rural generalists are GPs with extended skills in areas like anaesthetics, obstetrics, paediatrics, emergency medicine, mental health or palliative care.

They work across both local general practice and hospital settings, giving smaller towns access to a broader range of services.

For Cowra and Canowindra patients, this could mean more care delivered closer to home, fewer transfers to larger centres, and better continuity of care for families, older residents and people with chronic conditions.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke acknowledged the pathway program is a positive initiative towards attracting more doctors to the region.

"The Rural Generalist Single Employer Pathway is a positive step towards attracting more young doctors to the regions, and it’s an initiative that was championed in the Murrumbidgee," she said.

"But more can be done to ensure its benefits are reaching the smaller communities that are often most in need of stable healthcare services, and that deserve the same opportunity to attract and retain the next generation of doctors.”

Ms Cooke has said the pathway program has potential to provide young doctors with meaningful work experience in small towns, not just major regional centres, which is crucial to strengthening health care in rural communities.

"I'd love to see greater opportunities for trainees to gain experience in hospitals like the new Cowra Hospital, because today's trainee is often tomorrow's local doctor," Ms Cooke said.

"If we're serious about strengthening healthcare in rural communities, we need training pathways that give young doctors meaningful experience not just in major regional centres, but in small towns as well."

Under the program, doctors seeking a career as rural generalists are offered a length‑of‑training contract with a regional Local Health District, including Far West, Western NSW, Southern NSW, Murrumbidgee, Northern NSW, Illawarra Shoalhaven, Hunter New England and Mid North Coast.

As NSW Health employees, rural generalist trainees keep their NSW Health Award entitlements during training and receive the same pay and conditions as hospital‑trained doctors.

They also continue to accrue sick leave, study leave, annual leave, parental leave and long‑service leave.

The initiative forms part of the Minns Government’s broader plan to rebuild essential health services, which includes recruiting more health workers, delivering a historic pay rise, rolling out nurse safe staffing levels, and hiring 500 extra paramedics for the bush.

Local GP practices in Cowra and Canowindra, along with Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations in the wider region, can also register their interest in hosting rural generalist trainees via the NSW Health website, a step that could bring additional clinical capacity into local practices.

Applications for the 2027 clinical year of the Rural Generalist Single Employer Pathway program close on 4 August 2026.

For more information or to apply, visit health.nsw.go