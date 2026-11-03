Gun laws under fire

Cowra firearms owners will be able to surrender eligible weapons under the NSW Government's gun buyback scheme from 1 December, but concerns are mounting over the impact of sweeping firearms reforms on local farmers and their ability to control feral animals. The National Gun Buyback Scheme begins in parts of NSW on Monday, 2 November, with Cowra Police Station scheduled to begin accepting booked firearm surrenders on Tuesday, 1 December. The scheme forms part of the NSW Government's broader firearms reforms introduced following the antisemitic terror attack at Bondi Beach, with the government seeking to strengthen gun laws and reduce the number of firearms in circulation. However, Cowra stock and station agent Craige Oliver has questioned how the changes will affect farmers who rely on firearms to manage feral pigs, kangaroos and other animals causing damage to agricultural properties. "It'll just give the farmers less options to be able to destroy feral animals," Mr Oliver said. He said firearms remained an important tool for many landholders, particularly when different animals required different approaches to pest control. "I've got plenty of mates that do need at least two to three guns for that specific reason, to control feral pests, basically," he said. “People in Sydney shouldn’t need any guns, and they’re the ones that should be getting recalled.” Mr Oliver explained that farmers may use different types of firearms depending on the animals they are managing, including smaller shotguns and higher calibre rifles. He said the availability of suitable equipment was a significant concern for landholders dealing with pest animals. "They're causing major, major damage to a lot of areas around here," he said. While Mr Oliver does not personally own firearms or hold a firearms licence, he said his concerns came from the experiences of farmers and landholders he regularly deals with through his work. He also questioned whether the compensation offered through the buyback would adequately address the practical needs of affected licence holders. "No," he said when asked whether he believed the compensation was fair. "It's not so much about the compensation; it's just not having availability of an item to be able to carry out a procedure, like to carry out a kill on whether it be a kangaroo or a pig." Mr Oliver argued that firearms reforms needed to take account of the different circumstances facing rural communities, where firearms are frequently used for agricultural purposes. He questioned whether restricting firearms used for pest control would achieve the government's public safety objectives. However, the reforms do not require every farmer to surrender their firearms, and the impact on individual licence holders will depend on the types and number of firearms they own and the applicable licensing requirements. Under the new laws, people holding firearms for primary production, animal welfare, sport or target shooting, vertebrate pest animal control, or business and employment purposes will generally be limited to 10 firearms per licence holder. The reforms also include the reclassification of certain types of firearms, meaning some weapons may no longer be permitted under existing licence arrangements. The NSW Government estimates approximately 18 per cent of firearms licence holders will be eligible to participate in the buyback, with up to 274,000 firearms potentially surrendered across the state. Eligible licence holders will receive correspondence from the NSW Firearms Registry explaining their obligations and how to participate. The government says the scheme will provide a clear and safe pathway for surrendering surplus and reclassified firearms, with compensation determined under a fixed price schedule. Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley described the buyback as a significant public safety undertaking. "NSW Police across the state are well placed and trained to safely and securely deal with the surrender and destruction of firearms," Ms Catley said. "I ask eligible licence holders to follow the instructions being sent out today and I thank the NSW Police for their efforts in implementing this scheme and keeping us safe." All eligible licence holders must make a booking through the Gun Safe online portal before attending a participating police station. Walk in firearm surrenders under the buyback will not be accepted. The NSW Government has advised the scheme will remain open for 12 months. Alongside the buyback, the firearms reforms introduce several changes to the state's licensing system. These include mandatory safe storage checks before a permit to acquire a firearm is issued, a requirement for licence holders to belong to an approved gun club, and compulsory use of the Gun Safe online platform by gun clubs. The reforms also strengthen identity verification processes, reduce firearms licence periods from five years to two years and remove the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal appeal pathway for most licensing decisions. The government has committed $42.8 million to the NSW Firearms Registry, including additional staff and technology upgrades, to support implementation. It is also considering limited exemptions to the 10-firearm cap. Under a draft proposal, licence holders with genuine reasons relating to sport or target shooting, vertebrate pest animal control, or business and employment may be able to apply to the Commissioner of Police to hold additional firearms. Applicants would be required to demonstrate a genuine need for each firearm above the limit. However, primary production and animal welfare are not included as standalone categories in the proposed exemption process outlined by the government. NSW Police is expected to undertake targeted consultation on the regulation enabling these applications. The changes have also prompted further parliamentary scrutiny, with an upper house inquiry established to examine the firearms reforms and their impact on licence holders, shooting clubs and firearms-related businesses. The Firearms Legislation Amendment (Reforms Repeal) Bill 2026 was referred to the NSW Parliament's Committee on Justice and Communities on October 20. The inquiry will investigate the implementation of reforms introduced in December 2025, their practical and financial effects, and proposed legislation seeking to repeal the changes. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the inquiry and encouraged affected residents to make submissions. "In my nine years as a Member of Parliament, I've never seen such a high level of enquiries and concerns about a piece of legislation," Ms Cooke said. "Hundreds of my constituents have written to me about the practical and financial effects these laws will have on them and their loved ones." Ms Cooke said the inquiry offered regional residents an opportunity to explain how the changes would affect their circumstances. "If every one of those constituents can take the time to write to this inquiry, our communities' collective voice could significantly shape the future of NSW firearms laws," she said. Public hearings are scheduled for NSW Parliament on 13 November and 7 December, Dubbo on 24 November and Singleton on 1 December. The inquiry is expected to report its findings by 15 February, 2027. Submissions close on 1 February, 2027. For Mr Oliver, the central concern remains ensuring farmers can continue to manage animals that cause damage to their properties while complying with the new requirements. He believes the government needs to better understand the practical role firearms play in rural agricultural operations before determining how restrictions should apply. As the Cowra buyback approaches, affected licence holders will need to review the correspondence issued by the Firearms Registry to determine whether their firearms are subject to surrender requirements. Residents seeking information about the buyback can visit the NSW Police website or contact the dedicated Gun Buyback information line on 1800 131 555, available Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm. Submissions to the parliamentary inquiry can be made through the NSW Parliament website.