Social media
Home page>News>Gun laws under fire
News

Gun laws under fire

<p>Steph Cooke MP with Jason Anderson, Clive Foster, Graeme Fairman and Don Turner at the West Wyalong Clay Target Club. The Cootamundra MP is urging affected community members to make submissions to a parliamentary inquiry. </p>\\n
<p>Steph Cooke MP with Jason Anderson, Clive Foster, Graeme Fairman and Don Turner at the West Wyalong Clay Target Club. The Cootamundra MP is urging affected community members to make submissions to a parliamentary inquiry. </p>\\n

Steph Cooke MP with Jason Anderson, Clive Foster, Graeme Fairman and Don Turner at the West Wyalong Clay Target Club. The Cootamundra MP is urging affected community members to make submissions to a parliamentary inquiry.

Gun buyback begins as Cowra farmers raise concerns over pest control
Cara Kemp
November 3, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES