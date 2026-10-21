Girls in gear

A 23 year old Cowra apprentice is helping challenge traditional gender expectations in Australia's agricultural machinery industry, building a career in a sector where women have historically been underrepresented in technical and mechanical roles. Casey Weal, an Apprentice Parts Interpreter at Cowra Machinery Centre, is among a growing number of women pursuing careers in agricultural machinery, an industry that plays an important role in keeping regional farming operations running. Her story comes as International Rural Women's Day, observed on 15 October, draws attention to the contributions women make to agriculture, both on farms and in the businesses supporting them. According to figures cited by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, women account for 34.9 per cent of Australia's agricultural workforce. However, the broader figure does not specifically measure female representation in agricultural machinery dealerships, where parts, servicing and technical positions have traditionally been male-dominated. For Ms Weal, a career in agriculture developed from an early interest in farming and hands-on experience on her uncle's property near Cowra. While attending school, she developed an interest in the industry through agricultural studies and time spent helping with livestock, fencing and spraying. Those experiences eventually led her towards a career supporting the machinery and equipment local farmers depend on. Now working at Cowra Machinery Centre, Ms Weal helps customers source replacement parts to keep their equipment operating, particularly during busy periods when machinery breakdowns can interrupt farming operations. "I enjoy helping customers keep working during the busy seasons," Ms Weal said. "It's rewarding to know you're supporting farmers when they need it most." The role involves developing an understanding of agricultural machinery and identifying the parts customers require for repairs and maintenance. Ms Weal is also completing a Certificate III in Automotive Sales through TAFE, combining formal training with practical experience in the workplace. She said the variety of work and opportunities to develop new skills were among the most rewarding aspects of her position. "There's always something new to learn. The machinery keeps changing and every day is different, which is what I enjoy most about the job," she said. Her experience highlights the range of careers available in agriculture beyond traditional on-farm positions. While farming remains central to the industry, machinery dealerships, mechanical workshops and parts suppliers also play an important role in supporting agricultural production. For regional communities such as Cowra, these businesses provide employment and training opportunities while helping local producers maintain the equipment required for their operations. As agricultural machinery becomes increasingly advanced, workers in parts and service roles must also develop new technical knowledge. Ms Weal said the pace of technological change was one of the reasons she enjoyed working in the industry. "The CR11 is a great example of how much the technology has changed," she said. "There's always something new coming through, so you're constantly learning. That's what makes the industry exciting." The increasing complexity of agricultural equipment also highlights the importance of training and retaining skilled workers in regional areas. For young people considering their career options, Ms Weal's experience demonstrates that working in agriculture does not necessarily mean becoming a farmer. It can also involve technical knowledge, customer support, machinery maintenance and specialist training. Her career is one example of women entering occupations that have traditionally attracted more men, although challenges around representation remain across parts of the agricultural industry. Ms Weal hopes her experience will encourage other young women to consider opportunities they may not have previously associated with themselves. "If you're considering a career on the land, I'd say definitely give it a go," she said. "I'm enjoying being in ag, and there's plenty of women around you." She said the opportunity to continue learning and developing new skills made agriculture an appealing long-term career. "There's always something new to learn and lots of opportunities to grow," she said. While International Rural Women's Day recognises the contribution women have made to farming communities for generations, Ms Weal's experience also reflects the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation.