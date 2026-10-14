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Generations on display

<p>Carole Doyle with the cabinet that displays the history of nursing within the Cowra Hospital.</p>\\n
<p>Carole Doyle with the cabinet that displays the history of nursing within the Cowra Hospital.</p>\\n

Carole Doyle with the cabinet that displays the history of nursing within the Cowra Hospital.

Cowra Hospital display preserves generations of nursing history
Cara Kemp
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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