Canowindra Garden Club has rallied with a working bee to tidy up the native garden at the Canowindra hospital.

Sue Johnson and Ashley Wright, past physiotherapists at the hospital, created a beautiful native garden at the entrance of the physiotherapy department for everyone to enjoy.

Sadly Sue passed away last year from breast cancer and the garden was looking neglected.

As the first anniversary of her passing approaches, the Canowindra Garden club decided to get the garden back in order in honour of Sue’s memory.

Nine enthusiastic gardeners pruned, weeded, removed dead shrubs and replanted new ones to bring the garden back to its best.

As the workers left, they saw the birds busily enjoying the nectar from the flowering natives and physio patients walking past who were delighted to see the improvements.