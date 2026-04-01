Cowra Garden Club will conduct their Thursday 2 April 2026 at the home of Alison Cosadinos, 315 Elouera Road, which is approximately 3km on the Sydney Road, turning left at Caravan City.

The meeting will commence at 6pm, though people wanting to view this garden are advised to be there by 5.45pm.

Please bring a fold up chair, hat and water.

There will be light refreshments served, all welcome.

The last month's meeting was very enjoyable at Vanda Cassim's home and planning for the last weekend in October - Cowra Open Gardens is well in hand, members are potting up so there is a full quality of plants for the garden stall.

On Saturday, 28 March president Heather Kiely and committee members Helen Butler, Val Withers and Carole Doyle travelled to Monteagle for a meeting with the the South West Garden Group, some of clubs represented will be Young, Harden, Yass, Goulburn, Grenfell, Cowra, Temora, West Wyalong and Forbes.

Cowra Garden Club is oganising a bus trip on Thursday, April 16 to Little Hartley to view two gardens: Hartfield and Highfield.

The bus will will leave Cowra Railway Station at 8am.

Please bring own packed lunch and water, morning tea will be provided.

Contact Val Withers on 0488 595 427 by Tuesday, 7 April to book and for further information.