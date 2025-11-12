Cowra Council staff are to assess design adjustments or redevelopment options to enhance safety at the roundabout near the old Cowra Hospital.

Transport for NSW has confirmed that the Liverpool Street and Brisbane Street roundabout in Cowra falls under Cowra Council’s jurisdiction, following community concerns about visibility at the intersection.

In a response received last week, a spokesperson for Transport for NSW had said that Transport for NSW were aware of concerns about sight lines, but as both roads are local, the issues lie with Council.

Councillors discussed the issue at the most recent Cowra Shire Council meeting, acknowledging community feedback about limited visibility at the roundabout.

General Manager Paul Devery said that while the roundabout meets all required safety standards, further investigation will take place.

“While the roundabout meets all the required Australian road standards, Council has recognised there are some community concerns around vehicle visibility,” Mr Devery said.

“The Council meeting resolved to take no immediate action on the roundabout.

“However, Council staff were asked to undertake further investigations on options to redevelop the roundabout to improve sight lines.”

Any proposed changes will be reported back to Council once investigations are complete.