Funding opens for Cabonne community projects

Community groups across the Cabonne Shire are being encouraged to apply for funding to help deliver projects that improve local towns and villages. The Cabonne Community Assistance Program (CCAP) is a competitive grant program delivered by Cabonne Council to support small scale, community led projects that enhance the liveability, vibrancy and resilience of communities across the shire. The program offers matched funding of up to $5,000 to eligible not for profit organisations for projects that deliver positive and lasting benefits to the local community. Funding could support a range of projects, including upgrades to community infrastructure, equipment purchases, beautification works and signage. Projects must demonstrate broad community benefit and align with Cabonne Council's strategic priorities. The program also encourages local partnerships, volunteer involvement and in-kind contributions to strengthen the impact of projects. Council has identified four key objectives for the 2026 program: supporting community projects with lasting benefits, improving the vibrancy and liveability of Cabonne's towns and villages, encouraging collaboration and co-funding, and aligning projects with Council's strategic priorities. With limited funding available, Council said the program is highly competitive. Applicants are encouraged to provide clear and concise responses, demonstrate their ability and commitment to successfully manage the project, and provide a detailed budget. Applications should also demonstrate efforts to secure matching or additional support through funding or in-kind contributions, partnerships with other organisations and links with other community events. Eligible applicants must be not for profit organisations based within the Cabonne Shire Local Government Area. Applications opened on 23 September and close at 5pm on Wednesday, 4 November. Council is encouraging prospective applicants to review the CCAP Guidelines and related documents before completing the application. The application form and supporting documents are available through the Cabonne Council website.