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From oceans to outback

<p>The Barrattos have put in a large effort in order to raise funds.</p>\\n
<p>The Barrattos have put in a large effort in order to raise funds.</p>\\n

The Barrattos have put in a large effort in order to raise funds.

Family's medical emergency inspires 500km fundraising challenge
Cara Kemp
October 28, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 28, 2026 • 09:16

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