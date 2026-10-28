From oceans to outback

A family medical emergency that saw their father flown to Sydney for lifesaving treatment has inspired three siblings to take on a 500-kilometre fitness challenge, raising almost $5,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Cowra sisters Kelsie and Sancia Baratto have joined their brother Emerson, who lives in Terrigal, for the RFDS Oceans to Outback challenge throughout October. Together, the siblings have covered 354 kilometres towards their 500-kilometre target, raising $4,890 of their $5,500 fundraising goal. Their efforts follow a frightening experience in July when their father suffered a brain bleed and required urgent medical treatment in Sydney. After spending a week in intensive care, he was flown back to Cowra by the RFDS to continue recovering closer to family. "In July, our family experienced something we never expected when our dad suffered a brain bleed and needed urgent medical care," Sancia said. "Once he was stable enough to return home, the Royal Flying Doctor Service flew him back to Cowra, allowing him to be closer to his family during his recovery." The experience inspired the siblings to support the organisation responsible for helping their father. "Having personally experienced the incredible work of the RFDS, I now understand just how important this service is, especially for families living in regional and rural areas," Sancia said. The siblings have set individual fitness targets, with Sancia and Kelsie each aiming to walk 87 kilometres throughout October, representing one kilometre for every Flying Doctor aircraft in Australia. However, balancing the challenge with everyday responsibilities has required determination. "Between squeezing in treadmill sessions and bribing the kids with trips to the park, it's been all about getting those kilometres in wherever and whenever I can," Sancia said. For Kelsie, a nurse working morning, afternoon and night shifts, finding time to walk has been challenging. "With the support of my family and friends, and knowing that it's for a great cause has kept me motivated," she said. Despite the difficulties, Kelsie said the challenge had provided opportunities for family time. "I don't think we have spent more time together than we have this month!" Meanwhile, Emerson has taken on the largest individual challenge, aiming to run 200 kilometres throughout October along the Central Coast. "Now that we are a few weeks in I can definitely feel the physical and mental toll it's having on my body," he said. However, the community's support has made the effort worthwhile. "Never did I imagine that I could gain this much support behind my family," Emerson said. "From close friends and family to people you haven't connected with in quite awhile all supporting you for the same reason has been unreal." Kelsie echoed those sentiments, saying the encouragement following their father's medical emergency had been particularly meaningful. "It's awesome to see how many people care about our Dad and our family as a whole," she said. The Oceans to Outback challenge encourages Australians to complete fitness goals while raising funds for the RFDS, which provides emergency retrieval and healthcare services to more than 330,000 Australians annually. With $610 remaining to reach their fundraising target, the siblings are encouraging community support. "The RFDS provides such an important service to rural and remote communities, and you never know when you or someone you love might need their help," Kelsie said. "Every donation, big or small, makes a difference." Donations can be made at https://www.oceanstooutback.org.au/fundraisers/TheBarattos.