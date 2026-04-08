An art exhibition in Boorowa will shine a light on the strength, resilience and creativity of local veterans, following a series of wellbeing workshops held over the past six months.

The Creative Resilience Art for Wellbeing program, led by local artist and psychologist Ang Hart at Chesterton Gallery, has brought together ex-servicewomen, ex-servicemen and their families to explore art as a pathway to connection and healing.

Funded by the Veterans Support Fund on behalf of RSL NSW (Boorowa Sub-Branch), the workshops have encouraged participants to experiment with colour, movement and technique in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Ang Hart said the program had created more than just artwork.

“It’s been a privilege to hold space for this work — where creativity becomes a tool for healing, connection and empowerment,” she said. “The room quickly fills with laughter, curiosity and those beautiful moments of surprise as people see what they can create.”

Throughout the sessions, participants have shared stories, built connections and gained confidence through creative expression, with many discovering new skills along the way.

A highlight of the program will be a public exhibition opening on April 18 at the Boorowa Recreation Club, held in conjunction with the annual RSL Sub-Branch Gary Shepherd Memorial Golf Day.

The exhibition will run through to Anzac Day on April 25, giving the community an opportunity to view the artworks and reflect on the experiences behind them.

Some of the pieces will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to charity.

The exhibition aims to honour the service and personal journeys of participants while showcasing the role creativity can play in supporting wellbeing.

Future workshops are planned, with veterans, ex-service personnel and family members encouraged to take part.