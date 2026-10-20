Excellence in print

Three local media professionals have been recognised among the state's best, with two advertising awards and an emerging journalist honour going to staff connected to Cowra at the 2026 Country Press NSW Awards of Excellence. Cowra local and Forbes Advocate sales consultant Michelle Brown claimed Best Locally Produced Advertisement, while Cowra and surrounds advertising sales manager and Cowra branch manager Courtney Booth won Best House Advertisement. Meanwhile, Cowra Guardian and Canowindra News lead journalist Cara Kemp was named runner-up for Emerging Journalist of the Year. The achievements were announced at a gala dinner in Orange on Friday with 238 entries across 20 categories. Ms Brown claimed her award for the Club Forbes BINGO advertisement, with judges praising its ability to capture attention. "A great advertisement, hits all the right buttons and it is also fun," the judges said. "Would be hard for a reader not to notice, read it and get the message." Ms Brown said receiving the award was an exciting moment. "I was absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist of the Country Press NSW Awards of Excellence 2026, and incredibly excited to win Best Locally Produced Advertisement for the Club Forbes BINGO advertisement," she said. "A huge thank you to Mid-West and North-East Media and our talented production team for their support in bringing creative ideas to life." She also thanked local businesses, particularly Club Forbes and the Forbes Business Chamber, for their continued support. "I'm incredibly grateful to the businesses of Forbes and district for their continued support and for trusting me with their advertising," she said. Fellow winner Ms Booth was recognised for her work on the Central West & Hilltops Farmer, claiming Best House Advertisement. "A great attention-getting advertisement with a strong message. Excellent branding," the judges said. "It is also fun and likely to be talked about." Ms Booth was unable to attend the ceremony, instead spending special time with her newborn baby. The evening also brought recognition for Ms Kemp, with judges highlighting her storytelling, initiative and writing ability. "A very capable journalist who demonstrates initiative, engages the reader from the first sentence, has excellent writing skills – and knows how to tell a story," the judges said. Ms Kemp said the recognition provided an opportunity to acknowledge those who had supported her journalism career. "None of it would have been possible without the amazing people I've had the privilege of working alongside, particularly our NSW editor Steve Kelly, our regional editor Renee Powell, and, of course, Andrew Fisher, who has taught me so much of what I know about journalism," she said. She also acknowledged the communities she has called home throughout her life. "These aren't just towns I write about; they're communities I've been part of my entire life, and being trusted to tell their stories is something I'll never take for granted." Ms Kemp said covering major infrastructure projects, sporting achievements and community milestones had been particularly rewarding. "Cowra is such a remarkable town, and there's always something happening," she said. "And Canowindra is just as special in its own way. "It might be a smaller town, but it's filled with people who have enormous hearts, incredible determination and a genuine passion for making their community the best it can be." The awards were assessed by a five-member judging panel comprising Wanda Dunnet OAM, Zenio Lapka, John Thistleton, Bob Holland and Andrew Fisher.