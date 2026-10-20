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Excellence in print

<p>L-R: Cara Kemp, Lead Journalist of the Cowra Guardian and Canowindra News, Madeline Blackstock, Lead Journalist for the Grenfell Record, Christine Little, Editor and Lead Journalist for the Parkes Champion Post, and Michelle Brown, Forbes Advocate Sales Consultant. PHOTO: Jonathan Griggs</p>\\n
<p>L-R: Cara Kemp, Lead Journalist of the Cowra Guardian and Canowindra News, Madeline Blackstock, Lead Journalist for the Grenfell Record, Christine Little, Editor and Lead Journalist for the Parkes Champion Post, and Michelle Brown, Forbes Advocate Sales Consultant. PHOTO: Jonathan Griggs</p>\\n

L-R: Cara Kemp, Lead Journalist of the Cowra Guardian and Canowindra News, Madeline Blackstock, Lead Journalist for the Grenfell Record, Christine Little, Editor and Lead Journalist for the Parkes Champion Post, and Michelle Brown, Forbes Advocate Sales Consultant. PHOTO: Jonathan Griggs

Cowra media professionals celebrate success at Country Press Awards
Cara Kemp
October 20, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 28, 2026 • 09:21

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