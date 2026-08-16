This year is a milestone one for Bedgerabong, as the community celebrates 70 years of its show but also 150 years of its local school.

The school is at the heart of the rural community and will be a special focus and feature of this year's Bedgerabong show.

Show president Paul Faulkner, who is principal of the school, said it was an amazing privilege to welcome the community to this year's show.

"This year's show will again showcase the very best of our agricultural community," he said.

"The quality of livestock, produce, home industries, equestrian events, and displays will be on display, reflecting the passion, skill, and hard work of everyone involved.

"It is wonderful to see strong participation across all sections and to welcome both returning exhibitors and hopefully many newcomers.

"Our show continues to provide an opportunity to celebrate our rural heritage, support local businesses, educate future generations, and bring people together in a spirit of friendly competition and community pride."

The show will also be an opportunity to revisit some of the incredible history of the rural community and school, with some of the sesquicentenary displays to be shared at the show.

Mr Faulkner extended a special thank you to the show's generous sponsors, whose financial and practical support enable the show to deliver an event the whole community can enjoy.

He also thanked the hard-working volunteers and committee members for their efforts in delivering a successful 2025 event, and planning another great day for 2026.

"Finally, thank you to everyone who will attend and support our show," he said.

"Your enthusiasm and involvement ensure this important community tradition continues to thrive for future generations."

AGRICULTURAL SHOWCASE

This year's show will feature all things agriculture including pigs, cattle, sheep and poultry.

Take a seat and watch the action in the arena - there will be three rings of horse events ranging from led ponies, through to riders of all ages.

Bedgerabong Show day, Saturday, is just the start of a three-day event for showjumpers, and this means a great display for show-goers.

Once again, Bedgerabong is combining with Condobolin Show to run Jumping Down the Lachlan to attract more riders to the central west and the local shows.

The dog high jump is another great attraction, open to all dogs and allowing them to demonstrate their skills.

There are prizes for big dogs and little dogs - and watching them bounce, climb and scrabble over the jump is always impressive.

Dogs need to be nominated at Secretary's Office by 12.30pm for a 1pm start.

On the adjacent field, championship dog show makes a return to Bedgerabong this year and these pedigree pups of all types are sure to be wonderful to see.

The official opening and grand parade are scheduled for 2.30pm, with Supreme exhibits from across the show to be featured for judging for an overall Supreme Exhibit of Show prize.

FAMILY FUN

Entry to the show is free for under 15s and there will be a free kids' zone with toys, jumping castle, animal nursery and petting zoo for children to enjoy and explore.

WOW Reptile Encounters will be on site all day, offering native reptile encounters and chatting with show-goers.

To keep everyone fed, Bedgerabong school is running the canteen - and once again offering everyone's favourite donuts.

There'll be showbags, dodgem cars and bungee trampolines - and it all begins to wind down with the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

SHOW ENTRY

Adult $15

Pensioner $5

Children 0-15 years free