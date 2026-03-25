After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun in Parkes in 2024, its organisers from Recreational Aviation Australia are excited to see the return of its flagship event in 2026.

And it’s all set to take place this weekend from 27–29 March at the Parkes Airport.

With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition organisers said promises to be their biggest and most dynamic yet.

Saturday is the feature day and it's filled with lots of activities for visitors to see and do, including flight activities.

The event is designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation and will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and trikes, bringing together aviators from across the country to share their passion for flight.

The weekend will follow an advised schedule, with Friday and Sunday focused on pilot arrivals and departures, allowing for smooth airspace coordination and relaxed travel.

Saturday is the feature day, filled with impressive static aircraft displays, flight activity, engaging seminars, interactive exhibits, community activities, and festive evening entertainment to keep the atmosphere buzzing into the night.

And the Parkes community is welcome to be part of it all. Gates open from 8am.

The inaugural Fly'n For Fun event in Parkes in 2024 was so successful, they're coming back, this weekend.

“Fly’n For Fun 2026 is not just an event - it’s an experience,” organisers said.

“It’s where connections are made, stories are shared, and the spirit of aviation comes to life.”

The HARS Parkes Aviation Museum at the airport will be open from Thursday, 26 March to Sunday, 29 March where visitors can go on board military aircraft like the AP3-C Orion, Caribou, Dakota (DC3) and civilian aircraft such as the recently arrived QantasLink Fokker 100, Lockheed 12a Electra Junior and de Havilland Heron.

Usual admittance charges of a family of two adults and two children $30, adults $15 and extra children $5.

Mike De La Hunty from Parkes HARS said they also plan to have HARS aircraft fly-in for the Fly’n For Fun event, but it will be subject to weather across the ranges.

An announcement on this will be made later in the week.