Parkes Elvis Festival history has been made with more than 1000 tickets sold in the first day for Dean Z’s 2027 premier concerts.

Dean Z’s Friday and Saturday night performances have now become the fastest‑selling shows in the festival's soon-to-be 34-year history.

The two biggest nights of the 2027 Elvis Festival are exploding out of the gates, festival director Brendan Shipley said, with international superstar Dean Z bringing his world‑class Elvis productions to an outdoor arena and with a live orchestra for the first time for an unforgettable concert experience.

Since the moment these epic performances were first revealed to Elvis fans on the main stage in Cooke Park on the Saturday night of this year's festival in January in another event-first, more than 8000 people registered for early ticket access.

One concert is called The Ultimate Elvis on 8 January, the second one EPiC on 9 January, and both will take to the stage under the stars at Spicer Oval, with Dean Z backed by the Southern Cross Symphony Orchestra and the world‑famous Tributes In Concert Band.

Both evenings will also open with a special performance from one of Australia's most celebrated contemporary artists Mitch Tambo.

Pre-sale tickets for these concerts went on sale at 10am on Friday - by 7.30pm that night Brendan announced they had sold more than 1000 tickets.

"There are certain moments in the life of a festival that remind us why we do what we do," Brendan said.

"With more than 8000 people already registered for early ticket access, the excitement surrounding our 2027 Premier Concert Series has been truly extraordinary.

"The overwhelming response and support we have received is a powerful reminder of the passion people have for the Parkes Elvis Festival and the incredible experiences our audiences are seeking."

General admission tickets went on sale at 10am on Monday morning. The Parkes Champion Post was still awaiting word of how many tickets in total have been sold at time of publishing.

Adding to the experience, concertgoers will be among the first to enjoy an exciting new premier concert precinct, Brendan said.

Designed to enhance the overall festival atmosphere, the precinct will feature a selection of food vans, serving everything from gourmet street food and festival favourites to sweet treats and refreshments, ensuring concertgoers can indulge in great food while soaking up the excitement of the evening.

There will also be an official Parkes Elvis Festival merchandise outlet for attendees to purchase exclusive festival memorabilia and take home a lasting reminder of these spectacular concert experiences.

"The Premier Concert Series is about creating those defining festival moments," Brendan said.

"The moments that bring thousands of people together under the stars. The moments that are talked about long after the curtain falls.

"Imagine standing at Spicer Oval on a warm summer evening. The lights illuminate the stage. The orchestra begins to swell. Thousands of fans gather in anticipation. The excitement builds with every note until Dean Z steps into the spotlight and the timeless music of Elvis Presley fills the night air.

"Those are the moments that become memories."

The official Festival Finale on the Sunday night of the festival, featuring Dean Z, our two other headline acts Taylor Rodriguez and Charlie Gaylard, and several other renowned ETAs was sold out just after 6pm on Monday.

Next year's festival theme is Elvis On Tour from 6-10 January, with 2027 marking the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s passing.