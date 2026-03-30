Cowra’s tourism industry is embracing opportunity in the face of recent disruptions, with local leaders encouraging visitors to explore alternative routes and discover the region.

The closure at Mt Victoria and rising fuel costs have presented challenges for the visitor economy, but Cowra Tourism Manager Courtney Preo said the response has been proactive and collaborative.

“Road closures and fuel prices are a real concern, but we’re focused on what we can do and how businesses can adapt,” she said.

In partnership with Destination Central West and the Central NSW Joint Organisation, a new campaign titled “Other Ways to the West” has been launched.

The initiative encourages travellers from Sydney and coastal areas to consider alternative routes into the Central West, positioning Cowra as a key stop along the journey.

“While there are disruptions, it’s also a unique opportunity for towns like ours to welcome new visitors and encourage people to explore different travel routes,” Ms Preo said.

The campaign aims to promote Cowra as more than just a pass-through destination, encouraging travellers to stay longer and experience what the region has to offer.

“We’re promoting Cowra as an accessible and worthwhile detour, encouraging people to stop and stay a while, learn about out incredible history, and experience our food, wine, retail and attractions,” she said.

With fuel costs impacting travel decisions, marketing efforts are also being directed toward nearby towns to grow the short-drive visitor market and encourage overnight stays closer to home.

Ms Preo said local businesses play a crucial role in capturing this opportunity.

“It’s critical that businesses have a strong online presence and accurate information available, especially on google," she said.

"Travellers need to know what’s here and why they should stop."

"Visit Cowra is always happy to help local businesses increase their online presence, and welcomes people to reach out if they need support with this."

"The Cowra Business Chamber is also a fantastic resource"

The Cowra Visitor Information Centre is also playing a key role, offering tastings and promoting attractions such as the Hologram Theatre to encourage visitors to explore further.

“When travellers stop in, we can connect them with local businesses and experiences. That often leads to longer stays and deeper exploration of the region,” Ms Preo said.

Cowra Mayor Paul Smith said the situation highlights the strength and resilience of the local community.

“While the closure of Victoria Pass brings some short-term challenges, it also shows the strength of our community,” he said.

“Cowra has always been known for its resilience."

"This is a chance to support local businesses, welcome visitors and showcase what makes our town special.”

Mayor Smith also reminded travellers that Cowra remains easily accessible.

“The Hume Highway provides a smooth and reliable route for visitors to experience everything our region has to offer,” he said.

With strong support from regional partners and a united local effort, Cowra is positioning itself to turn current challenges into long-term opportunities for tourism growth.

“By working together, staying positive and acting as ambassadors for our region, we can create something really positive out of this,” Ms Preo said.