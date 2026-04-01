As Easter approaches, the spirit of generosity and connection is once again shining brightly through the efforts of Cowra and Grenfell Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers have prepared to deliver not just meals, but meaningful moments of care, to those who need it most.

For many in the community, Easter can be a time of isolation.

According to office supporter Natalie Macon, the organisation’s Easter initiative plays a vital role in ensuring no one is left behind.

“It’s very important because a lot of our clients don’t have family,” she said.

“We offer them a free meal on Easter, and it’s also a welfare check.”

“Our volunteers visit, make sure they’re okay, and bring a bit of Easter cheer.”

This year’s deliveries will include traditional favourites like hot cross buns on Good Friday, along with Easter Sunday packs filled with chocolate eggs, carefully assembled by dedicated volunteers.

The Easter pack initiative is a long standing tradition, reflecting the organisation’s deep commitment to the community.

Each year, volunteers come together to prepare and deliver these thoughtful packages, continuing a cycle of generosity that often comes full circle.

“A lot of our clients have actually been volunteers themselves in the past,” Ms Macon said.

“As they’ve gotten older, we’re now able to give back to them what they once gave to others.”

This sense of reciprocity highlights the heart of Meals on Wheels, community members supporting one another through every stage of life.

Behind every delivery is a team of passionate volunteers who give their time to make a difference.

This year, special thanks has been given to volunteer Angus, who helped assemble the Easter packs for distribution.

From packing baskets to delivering meals, volunteers are the backbone of the service.

With four delivery runs each weekday and additional weekend runs, there are always opportunities for locals to get involved.

“We’re always open to new volunteers,” Ms Macon said.

“If anyone in the community wants to help, they can contact our office and we’ll set them up.”

Meals on Wheels is about far more than food, it’s about connection, care, and community wellbeing.

Each visit offers reassurance to clients who may otherwise go unseen, particularly during holiday periods.

For those who may be spending Easter alone or doing it tough, the service is available to help.

“If anyone is wanting an Easter meal, or knows someone who might be on their own, just give us a call,” Ms Macon said.

“We can provide a hot meal, some Easter treats, and most importantly, a friendly check in.”

In a time when small acts of kindness can mean everything, the Easter deliveries serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of community spirit.

Whether it’s a warm meal, a bag of chocolate eggs, or a simple smile at the door, these gestures go a long way in making someone feel valued and remembered.

As Ms Macon put it, “we are more than just a meal, we care.”

“We just want to spread that kindness around.”

To volunteer or arrange an Easter delivery, contact Cowra and Grenfell Meals on Wheels on (02) 6342 4165.