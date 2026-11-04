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Dry spell or lasting change?

<p>The growing popularity of alcohol free drinks reflects changing attitudes towards socialising, health and personal wellbeing among Australians. PHOTO: Valeria Boltneva/PEXELS</p>\\n
<p>The growing popularity of alcohol free drinks reflects changing attitudes towards socialising, health and personal wellbeing among Australians. PHOTO: Valeria Boltneva/PEXELS</p>\\n

The growing popularity of alcohol free drinks reflects changing attitudes towards socialising, health and personal wellbeing among Australians. PHOTO: Valeria Boltneva/PEXELS

Changing attitudes reshape Australia's drinking culture
Simone Sheridan
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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