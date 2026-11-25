Residents, staff and guests at Bilyara Aged Care were treated to a vibrant celebration of culture, music and food as the facility's annual Cultural Diversity Festival brought communities from around the world together under one roof. The event featured colourful performances, traditional dress, storytelling and cuisine representing First Nations, Australian, African, Filipino, Nepalese, Papua New Guinean and Indian cultures, highlighting the rich diversity of Bilyara's workforce and wider Cowra community. Hosted by Bilyara Chief Executive Officer Shane Kruger, the festival recognised the contributions of multicultural staff while providing residents with an opportunity to learn about different traditions and customs from around the globe. Mr Kruger praised all the Bilyara staff involved, with special thanks to HR Manager, Noemi Tamayo, for leading the event and coordinating the day's entertainment. "The Cultural Diversity Festival was Noemie's idea and has now been running for three years," Mr Kruger said. “Events like these offer a chance for our staff to share and celebrate their culture with our residents.” Performers dressed in traditional national costumes, with staff members showcasing Filipino attire and participating in dances that drew enthusiastic applause from the audience. “The idea to came about as there are over nine different nationalities and cultures represented within the staff here at Bilyara," Ms Tamoyo said. “Each year the event continues to grow with more input from our staff and residents.” The event began with an Acknowledgment of Country featuring a dance by local Aboriginal dancers. The Cowra Vocal Ensemble commenced the multicultural workforce presentations with an outstanding rendition of the famous Australian poem, My Country by Dorothea Mackellar. African dancers continued the entertainment program, followed by Filipino cultural performances that featured traditional dress and dance routines. Members of Bilyara's Nepalese team shared insights into their homeland, explaining the significance of Nepal's unique flag, national dress and major cultural festivals. They also demonstrated traditional blessings and spoke about the country's history, customs and military heritage, including the renowned Gurkha soldiers. The Papua New Guinea presentation offered a fascinating look at one of Australia's closest neighbours, covering its rich cultural diversity, more than 800 languages and traditional customs. Presenters also reflected on the historic bond between Papua New Guinea and Australia during World War II, paying tribute to the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels who assisted Australian troops along the Kokoda Track. The festival concluded with energetic Indian dance performances and music, with audience members praising the colourful costumes and lively displays. Alongside the performances, guests were treated to an international feast featuring dishes inspired by the cultures represented throughout the day. The celebration also included recognition of staff achievements, with long-serving employees acknowledged for their contributions to aged care and the Bilyara community. Bilyara board chairperson and Cowra Mayor Paul Smith said the event reflected the inclusive spirit of both the organisation and modern Australia. "We are one," Cr Smith said. "The staff and residents are as one, and I think that's great." The festival program finished with a group dance to Tina Turner’s ‘Nutbush City’ which had the entire room filled with laughter. As performers, residents, staff and board members joined together for a final group celebration, the festival served as a reminder of the cultural connections and community spirit that continue to enrich life at Bilyara.