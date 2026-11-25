Whether they're restoring century old household items, building children's furniture or simply enjoying a game of cards before 'smoko', the members of the Canowindra Men's Shed continue to prove that the local institution is about much more than woodworking. The Men's Shed has become a hub for practical skills, friendship and community connection, with members regularly taking on repair jobs and community projects while providing a welcoming place for locals to gather. During a recent visit, Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, caught up with members Warwick, Glen and Geoff and witnessed first-hand the variety of work undertaken at the shed. Among the recent projects was the restoration of a 100 year old ironing board that required repairs after one of its legs was broken. The group also repairs garden furniture and a range of household items brought in by local residents, helping to give treasured possessions a second life rather than seeing them discarded. Over the years, members have created everything from children's stools and boot holders to Christmas decorations for the town, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship that have become hallmarks of the organisation. Mr Gee said Men's Sheds play an important role in regional communities. "Men's Sheds are such an important part of our regional communities," he said. "They're places to build and repair things, but just as importantly, they're places for friendship, conversation and a good laugh." Like many Men's Sheds across Australia, the Canowindra group balances productivity with social connection. Members joke that if there is nothing waiting to be fixed, there is always time for a game of 500 and a discussion about how to solve the world's problems before morning tea. Mr Gee was shown a clever woodworking project created by members, a transforming children's chair that converts into a stepping stool. Describing the design as ingenious, he praised the ingenuity and creativity on display within the shed. The Canowindra Men's Shed is one of many community organisations helping combat social isolation in regional areas, providing a space where practical skills can be shared, friendships formed and local knowledge preserved. While the woodworking draws people through the door, it's the camaraderie, conversation and sense of purpose that keep members coming back.