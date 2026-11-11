Social media
Home page>News>Cowra's voice on state s...
News

Cowra's voice on state stage

<p>Deputy mayor Cheryl Downing and mayor Paul Smith will head to the LGNSW Annual Confrence to represent Cowra Shire.</p>\\n
<p>Deputy mayor Cheryl Downing and mayor Paul Smith will head to the LGNSW Annual Confrence to represent Cowra Shire.</p>\\n

Deputy mayor Cheryl Downing and mayor Paul Smith will head to the LGNSW Annual Confrence to represent Cowra Shire.

Smith and Downing to represent Cowra at the LGNSW Annual Conference
Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 11:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES