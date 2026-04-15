The Cowra Business Chamber is continuing to grow and connect local businesses with newly appointed executive officer Claire Marshall bringing energy, experience and a strong focus on collaboration.

Claire, who has been in the position for two months now, is no stranger to the Chamber.

She previously attended meetings and assisted with their newsletter before successfully applying for the executive role.

"I'd already started to get involved and really enjoyed what the chamber was trying to rebuild," Claire said.

"When the opportunity came up it felt like a natural fit."

Her role covers a wide range of responsibilities including managing memberships, communications, social media and event planning.

She is also working closely with key regional organisations such as Regional Development Australia (RDA) Central West, Business NSW and Cowra Tourism to strengthen support for local businesses.

Claire brings business experience to the position having run both a cleaning company and a retail store in Cowra.

She is now focusing full-time on her shop while in her new role at the business chamber.

"That background gives me a real understanding on what small businesses need, whether they're in retail, services or agriculture," she said.

"I'm passionate about building confidence and collaboration across the whole business community."

The chamber itself has been rebuilding after a break of nearly five years, relaunching mid last year under new leadership including president Zac Jones.

Rising costs, fuel prices and the impact of the Great Western Highway closure are some of the challenges affecting local businesses but Claire said the chamber is helping connect businesses with broader advocacy and support networks.

"We're working alongside Business NSW and RDA so businesses don't feel isolated. It's about building capability and making sure their voices are heard," she said.

Rent is probably the biggest issue raised by Cowra business owners with the Chamber.

With local businesses currently facing these challenges, Claire encourages residents to support local with initiatives such as the relaunch of the Cowra Cash Card, aimed at keeping spending within the community.

Despite the growing challenges the chamber has an active calendar of events planned to bring the Cowra business community together and provide chances to network.

This includes an upcoming visit from local MP Steph Cooke on 14 April at the Cowra Golf Club from 5.30pm.

Ms Cooke will meet with Cowra business owners encouraging them to share their concerns, struggles or anything she can assist with.

There will also be a speed networking night where businesses will get to meet other businesses.

"I thought it was a way to get people out there, especially those that are a bit shy and we can all meet a handful of new people and new businesses," Claire said.

"We also are teaming up with RDA Central West and we'll have an Inspired Women's event in the next couple of months too."

The Cowra Business Chamber also hosts a small series of events called Business after 5.

"We invite new businesses to host an evening and they put on a couple of drinks or a couple of snacks and we get to hear about their business stories," Claire said.

"We get to meet and learn about a business that we might not have even known was at our doorstep."

Claire values supporting local and Australian businesses and her values carries through in her business Crafted by Nature which focuses on environmentally friendly and Australian-made wellness products.

"Supporting local and Australian businesses is really important to me.

"It's all about keeping money in the community," Claire added.