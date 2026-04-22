Cowra will once again come together to honour ANZAC Day on Friday, 25 April 2026, with a full program of services and community events led by the Cowra RSL Sub Branch.

The day begins at 5:50am with the Dawn Service at the Cenotaph on Brisbane Street, a significant moment of reflection.

Following this, a traditional Gunfire Breakfast will be held at Club Cowra from 6:30am, offering a chance for attendees to come together after the service.

Commemorations will continue with a 9:30am Memorial Ceremony at the Cowra War Cemetery, before the community forms up for the 10:20am Wreath-Laying Service along Brisbane Street.

The main Community Service will follow at 11:00am.

At 12:30pm, a further Memorial Service will be held at the Cowra Locomotive Depot.

The afternoon will see traditional ANZAC Day activities continue, with 2-up from 1:00pm at Club Cowra in support of Lachlan Legacy, followed by “Curry for Cowra RSL Sub-Branch” at 3:00pm, rounding out a day of remembrance and community connection.

With a strong schedule of events across the day, Cowra’s ANZAC Day services provide an opportunity for people of all ages to reflect, remember and honour the sacrifices made by past and present servicemen and women.