Cowra student prepares for Japanese exchange

A life-changing exchange program linking Cowra and Japan for more than half a century continues to open doors for local students, with St Raphael’s Catholic School preparing to send its latest student to Seikei High School in Tokyo. Exchange coordinator Tamara Osborne said the program, now in its 54th year, was founded on a simple but powerful idea: fostering understanding between young people from different cultures to help build lasting peace. “It started 1969 when former Mayor of Cowra, Ab Oliver, and then principal of Seikei High School felt the best way to prevent a tragedy like that from ever happening again was to educate future generations about each other’s cultures,” Ms Osborne said. “What began as exchanging one student for six months has grown into a 12-month exchange program and a short-term exchange that runs every second year.” Ms Osborne knows the impact of the program first-hand, having been a Seikei exchange student herself. “It was still, to this day, the very best year of my life,” she said. “That’s why I’m passionate about making sure it continues.” In the past four years alone, almost 50 St Raphael’s students have travelled to Japan through the short-term exchange, while the annual long-term exchange continues to provide one student with the opportunity to spend a year immersed in Japanese life and education. The program also welcomes Seikei students to Cowra, where they experience Australian life through local host families. Ms Osborne said host families were central to the exchange's success. “We couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “Students might spend time with a farming family, then another family with a completely different lifestyle. They get exposure to different experiences, communities and ways of living.” The connections formed often last a lifetime. Ms Osborne remains in touch with former host families and teachers in Japan decades after her own exchange. “It becomes a family. Once you’re part of the Seikei exchange community, you never really leave,” she said. The program is supported by a committee including Rotary members, host families and former exchange students, who assist with fundraising and hosting activities throughout the year. Ms Osborne said students returned home with greater independence, maturity and a broader view of the world. “They learn to navigate another culture, another language, public transport systems and international travel,” she said. “It helps them realise there’s this incredible world out there beyond Cowra.” Current exchange student Alana Bennett has continued advancing her Japanese language skills while attending Seikei, including undertaking university-level study through Kwansei Gakuin University while still at high school. Ms Osborne said the program had also created new pathways for students interested in future study and careers involving Japan. “Whether it’s law, business, diplomacy or international trade, having that understanding of another language and culture opens so many doors,” she said. The school's future exchange student, Owen, said he was excited to begin his year-long experience in Japan after previously participating in the school's two-week tour. “I wanted to see more of Japan and experience school life there,” he said. As he prepares to depart, Owen has been practising his Japanese writing skills and planning what to pack, while looking forward to embracing whatever the experience brings. Owen was presented with a return air ticket on Saturday, 26 September, at Sakura Matsuri at the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre by Japan Airlines Australia and New Zealand Manager Motoki Misu. The presentation followed a visit to the Cowra Rotary & Seikei Exchange Committee BBQ at the festival, further highlighting the ongoing relationship between the local community and Seikei High School in Tokyo. The Rotary Club of Cowra plays an important role in supporting the exchange, including fundraising to help make the program possible for local students. That support was on display at this year's Sakura Matsuri, where Rotary members joined with exchange committee members, parents, students and teachers in running a fundraising BBQ. Many former participants, host families and rotary club members support the BBQ as it has become the largest fundraising event for the student exchange program. Former exchange student Emma Haslam, who recently completed her year at Seikei, encouraged him to make the most of every opportunity. “Just enjoy everything and live in the moment,” she said. Emma said one of the highlights of her exchange was living with five different host families, each offering a unique insight into Japanese life and culture. She remains in contact with all of them. For Ms Osborne, the enduring success of the exchange reflects the same spirit of friendship and understanding that first brought Cowra and Japan together more than five decades ago. “We are very blessed in our little town,” she said. “It’s about kindness, understanding each other’s cultures and continuing that friendship into the future.”