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Cowra student prepares for Japanese exchange

<p>Owen Holmes with Japanese teacher and former Seikei exchange student, Tamatha Olbourne, with Emma Haslam who participated in the program last year. PHOTO: Simone Sheridan</p>\\n
<p>Owen Holmes with Japanese teacher and former Seikei exchange student, Tamatha Olbourne, with Emma Haslam who participated in the program last year. PHOTO: Simone Sheridan</p>\\n

Owen Holmes with Japanese teacher and former Seikei exchange student, Tamatha Olbourne, with Emma Haslam who participated in the program last year. PHOTO: Simone Sheridan

A passport to opportunity for local students
Simone Sheridan
October 28, 2026 • 06:00

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