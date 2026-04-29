Cowra RSL sub-Branch members began ANZAC Day commemorations by presenting services at Weeroona and Bilyara Nursing Homes on Friday 24th April.

At both services, a small contingent of sub-Branch members oversaw the welcome, prayers and the laying of wreathes for each of the Defence Forces.

Some personal wreaths were laid by residents, followed by the Last Post, the Ode and Reveille.

Both the New Zealand and Australian National Anthems were played to conclude the ceremonies.

A large crowd gathered in the early morning of April 25th to commemorate the Gallipoli landings at the dawn service.

Members of the Cowra Cadets mounted a Catafalque Party at the Cenotaph.

After the parade formed up and marched to the Cenotaph the service was led by sub-Branch President, Stephen Overman, who, in his address, spoke of the sacrifice of servicemen in all conflicts and the importance of holding services to remember their sacrifice.

The RSL Padre led the prayers and wreaths were laid to represent the armed forces and conflicts in which servicemen had been involved.

The Cowra Vocal Ensemble presented moving renditions of Abide With Me and the Recessional accompanied by the Cowra Band.

After the playing of the Last Post, the Ode and Reveille, the service concluded with the singing of the New Zealand and Australian National Anthems.

The Dawn Service was followed by the 10.20 Morning Wreath Laying Service, held at the Cenotaph.

Following a long-standing tradition, cadets from Alamein Company, Royal Military College, joined RSL sub-Branch members and visiting service and ex-service personnel in this part of the commemoration.

The service was led by President, Stephen Overman.

Many community groups and organisations laid wreaths at the Cenotaph, which had an Honour Guard from Cowra Cadets.

The cadets also acted as flag and banner bearers for the service and march.

This service was followed by the march to River Park for the Community Service.

The march was led by the Cowra band, followed by Alamein Company.

Thank you to the members of Cowra Antique Vehicle Club who provided transport to River Park for those veterans who were unable to march in the parade.

The Community Service included the prologue by the Salvation Army Chaplain, Major Darren Eisley, an address given by Paul Smith the Cowra Shire Mayor, and a Commemoration Address given by a representative of the Royal Military College.

During the community service, members of the Cowra Cadets collected donations from those in attendance.

Thank you to all who made donations.

The Cowra RSL sub-Branch would like to thank all those who participated in and attended the services.

It was inspiring to see so many ex-service personnel form up for both ANZAC Services.