Counting birds for conservation

A 20-minute bird count could help Cowra residents contribute to wildlife research, with growing concerns about bird flu highlighting the importance of monitoring native bird populations. Residents are encouraged to observe birds in their backyards, parks and surrounding bushland as BirdLife Australia's Aussie Bird Count returns from 19 to 25 October. The annual citizen science project invites Australians to spend 20 minutes recording bird sightings, helping researchers monitor populations nationwide. For Cowra resident Robyn McIntyre, who has been building a local birdwatching community, the count provides an opportunity to learn about regional birdlife while contributing to environmental research. Ms McIntyre moved to Cowra approximately two years ago from the NSW North Coast, where an active birdwatching group had fostered an interest in local species. After discovering Cowra lacked a similar group, Ms McIntyre connected with the established Cowra Woodland Birds Survey and began organising guided birdwatching walks. Three walks have now been organised, with plans for monthly outings. "Birds are a very good indicator of the health of an ecosystem," Ms McIntyre said. "If there is a decline in bird numbers, that's quite significant." The Aussie Bird Count allows residents to contribute to wildlife monitoring, whether joining organised walks or observing birds from home. Participants can record sightings across multiple locations and days throughout the count. "You can just set aside one day and go to five or six different sites," Ms McIntyre said. "Or you can just sit on your back verandah." This year's count coincides with growing concerns about highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, following detections in wild seabirds. The virus has caused significant wildlife deaths overseas, raising concerns about potential impacts on Australia's native bird populations. While monitoring bird populations is increasingly important, the Aussie Bird Count is a general wildlife monitoring initiative rather than a diagnostic tool for detecting bird flu. Residents encountering sick or dead wild birds should avoid handling them and contact wildlife authorities. Locally, the Cowra Woodland Birds Survey has collected observations for approximately 25 years, providing valuable insights into changes in bird populations and habitats. Ms McIntyre said observations highlighted differences between environments, with areas dominated by tall trees and limited ground vegetation often supporting fewer wrens, finches and ground-dwelling birds. Noisy miners were also more prevalent in these areas. The findings demonstrate how habitat conditions influence which species can thrive. Recent birdwatching walks around Cowra Common have revealed species including a Horsfield's bronze-cuckoo and crested shrike-tits, which Ms McIntyre had not previously noticed at the site. For Ms McIntyre, these discoveries demonstrate the rewards of observing local wildlife. Participating in the Aussie Bird Count requires no specialist knowledge or equipment. Residents can use the free Aussie Bird Count app to identify species and record sightings, although Ms McIntyre encouraged participants to check identifications carefully. Binoculars can assist with outdoor observations but are not essential. Residents can also encourage native birdlife by planting locally appropriate vegetation, particularly prickly shrubs and low-growing ground cover that provide habitat for smaller species. Ms McIntyre recalled discovering two brown honeyeaters visiting grevilleas in her backyard, highlighting the wildlife that can be found close to home. Her long-term goal is to establish a stronger local birdwatching community, potentially including a Cowra group associated with BirdLife Australia's Birds in Backyards program. With the Aussie Bird Count underway, residents have an opportunity to discover local birdlife while contributing to research into Australia's changing bird populations.