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Counting birds for conservation

<p>The Aussie Bird Count calls for citizens to participate in recording birds in their local area. PHOTO: Lauris Rozentals/PEXELS</p>\\n
<p>The Aussie Bird Count calls for citizens to participate in recording birds in their local area. PHOTO: Lauris Rozentals/PEXELS</p>\\n

The Aussie Bird Count calls for citizens to participate in recording birds in their local area. PHOTO: Lauris Rozentals/PEXELS

Twenty minutes could help protect Australia's birds
Simone Sheridan
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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