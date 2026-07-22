Cabonne Council is seeking funding to help deliver a severe weather and flooding warning system for Canowindra, Eugowra and Molong.

While the program is still in the planning stages, the council says it would include more flood modelling, stream gauges, and warnings across the three communities.

The council has applied for $1.159 million from the Disaster Ready Fund and agreed to contribute $289,800 if successful.

"The primary aim is to provide earlier and more reliable warnings of severe weather and flooding, giving residents, businesses and emergency services more time to prepare and respond," a council spokesperson said.

Council's report notes the system would be developed in consultation with the Bureau of Meteorology and NSW SES to maximise warning times for severe weather and thunderstorms; rising water levels in local waterways; and potential flood events affecting the townships.

"By combining weather warnings, real-time flood monitoring and direct alerts to the community, the system is intended to improve community safety, support emergency response efforts and reduce the risks associated with severe flooding events," the spokesperson said.

The proposal stems from significant flood planning work already undertaken.

The proposal is to cover extending and refining flood modelling, especially in Molong.

It would also include installing or upgrading telemetered stream gauges to provide real-time water level information, establishing predetermined alert levels that trigger warnings for residents and businesses, and investigating opportunities to introduce or improve emergency warning devices such as sirens linked to the warning system.

A location-based text message service would alert subscribers when the Bureau of Meteorology issues severe weather or thunderstorm warnings; and when water levels reach predetermined trigger points.

"For Molong, the installation of an integrated severe weather and flood warning system was identified as a priority action in the Molong Flood Risk Management Study and Plan (2025–2029)," they said.

"For Canowindra and Eugowra, draft flood studies have recently been placed on public exhibition and are currently undergoing peer review.

"Risk Management Plans for both towns are also being prepared and are expected to recommend similar warning systems.

"Rather than pursuing separate projects for each town, Council is seeking funding for a combined package covering all three communities.

"This approach is expected to achieve greater consistency across the region and deliver efficiencies in project design and implementation."