Residents across Cabonne will begin seeing information about a major change to household waste services, with Cabonne Council preparing to introduce Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) kerbside collection from 2028.

The new green-lid bin service will be rolled out to eligible households from January 2028, helping the council meet NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) requirements aimed at reducing the amount of organic waste sent to landfill.

Under the FOGO system, food scraps and garden waste go into a dedicated green-lid bin for weekly collection.

This includes fruit and vegetable scraps, meat and bones, cooked leftovers, eggshells, bread, dairy products, garden clippings and leaves.

Council said a recent waste audit revealed that almost half of the material currently being placed in red-lid rubbish bins could have been composted.

The audit found that 45.8 per cent of household waste disposed of in red-lid bins was organic material, including 25.2 per cent food waste and 20.6 per cent garden organics. General rubbish accounted for 33.3 per cent of bin contents.

Cabonne Council will undertake a staged education campaign over the next two years to help residents prepare for the transition.

Community engagement activities will include pop-up information displays in townships across the shire, education stalls at local events and FOGO learning programs for school-aged children.

Residents will also receive regular updates through council social media channels, rates notices and other communications.

The rollout is being supported by grant funding from the NSW EPA, with council securing $191,950 to help cover the cost of new bins, kitchen caddies and educational materials. Council's contribution to the project is estimated at approximately $38,500.

Eligible households that currently receive a red-lid waste collection service will receive a green-lid FOGO bin, a kitchen caddy for collecting food scraps indoors and information materials to assist with the change.

Households that do not currently receive a kerbside waste collection service will not be included in the rollout.

The NSW EPA has required all councils across the state to implement FOGO services by July 2030 as part of the NSW Government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041, which aims to cut the volume of domestic organic waste sent to landfill by 50 per cent.

More information is on the council's website and your say platform - haveyoursay.cabonne.nsw.gov.au/food-organics-and-garden-organics-fogo

Residents seeking more information or wishing to provide feedback on the upcoming FOGO service are encouraged to contact Cabonne Council or visit the council website.