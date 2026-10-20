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Council tightens investment rules as budget pressures bite

<p>Cowra Shire Councillor Erin Watt has emphasised the importance of protecting public funds as Council tightens its investment rules amid ongoing budget pressures.</p>\\n
<p>Cowra Shire Councillor Erin Watt has emphasised the importance of protecting public funds as Council tightens its investment rules amid ongoing budget pressures.</p>\\n

Cowra Shire Councillor Erin Watt has emphasised the importance of protecting public funds as Council tightens its investment rules amid ongoing budget pressures.

Cara Kemp
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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