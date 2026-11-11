Congratulations to Andrew Phelan

St Raphael’s Catholic School Secondary Teacher, Sports Coordinator and Duke Of Edinburgh Coordinator, Andrew Phelan recently accepted his Teachers’ Guild of NSW World Teachers’ Day Recognition Award at the Annual Awards Dinner held at the William Inglis Hotel in Warwick Farm. Andrew Phelan’s contribution to St Raphael’s secondary school has been nothing short of transformative. With just over 180 students 7-12, St Raph’s school consistently achieves sporting results that rival much larger institutions. Each year, around 5% of its students reach state level across a wide variety of sports - an extraordinary statistic that speaks directly to Andrew’s dedication, expertise, and belief in the potential of every young person. His commitment goes far beyond providing High Performance Training; he nurtures confidence, discipline, and teamwork, ensuring students compete with strength and pride on every field, court, and track. Andrew’s vision extends well beyond sport. He established the Duke of Edinburgh Program at St Raphael’s, creating opportunities that have reshaped student leadership and personal growth. This year alone, more than 20 students are completing their Bronze Award, while many others have progressed to Silver. Most remarkably, 11 students have achieved Gold in the past three years - a phenomenal accomplishment for a regional small school like St Raph’s. These achievements reflect not only student effort but Andrew’s unwavering guidance, organisation, and encouragement. The legacy Andrew has built is lasting and profound. Through sport and Duke of Ed, and in his role as a dedicated mathematics and human movement studies teacher, he continues to equip students with skills, resilience, personalised support and experiences that will shape their futures. His work stands as a testament to what passionate, committed educators can achieve, and the St Raphael’s school community is stronger, prouder, and more capable because of him.