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Congratulations to Andrew Phelan

<p>Andrew Phelan</p>\\n
<p>Andrew Phelan</p>\\n

Andrew Phelan

St Raphael's teacher the recipient of a World Teachers Day Award from the Teachers' Guild of Ne
Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 10:24

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