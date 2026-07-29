Preparations are well underway for this year's Woodstock Memorial Show, with organisers officially opening entries across a diverse range of competition and exhibition sections.

Returning to the Woodstock Showground on Sunday, 6 September, the annual show invites people of all ages and abilities to showcase their talents and celebrate the best of the district explained show secretary, Alison Rutledge.

“This year's show promises something for everyone, combining much-loved traditions with attractions, expanded competitions and plenty of family fun,” Ms Rutledge said. The show committee have added some new categories including 'Best Decorated Boiled Egg' a category opening up a new 'eggciting' craft category for all ages.

“Following feedback from last year’s competitors, several new craft categories have been introduced, giving exhibitors even more opportunities to showcase their talents,” Ms Rutledge said.

This year's schedule features a diverse range of agricultural, creative and community competitions.

Livestock events include cattle, prime lambs, wool, speed shearing and horse and ring events, while the recently completed cattle shed and arena will host parader competitions showcasing exceptional stockmanship from local schools and studs.

Creative sections remain a major drawcard, with entries open for art, photography, cooking, flowers, garden produce and an extensive craft section featuring patchwork, knitting, sewing, embroidery, woodwork, metalwork, recycled art and the ever popular LEGO category.

Photography enthusiasts, from amateurs through to professionals, are also encouraged to enter.

The section has continued to grow in popularity each year and will feature a special category for an Iconic Photo of the Woodstock District.

The Market Laneway will feature stallholders of local makers, artisans, boutique retailers set to offer visitors plenty to browse, shop and enjoy.

The Woodstock Memorial Show continues to be one of the Cowra Shire's favourite community events, bringing together volunteers, exhibitors, businesses and visitors to celebrate agriculture, rural traditions and country hospitality.

Whether you're entering an exhibit, cheering on competitors or simply looking for a fantastic family day out, there's something for everyone at the Woodstock Memorial Show.

Entry details and schedules for all competition sections are now available on their website with organisers looking forward to a successful showcase of local talent at the 2026 Woodstock Memorial Show.