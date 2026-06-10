The Canowindra Community Groups and Services Expo will be held on Saturday 13th June 2026 from 11am-2pm.

This is a FREE event.

The day is a presentation of some of the many community groups, activities and services available in Canowindra.

It will be a fun, informative day for all the family, for those who live here, around the area and for newcomers.

This is a great opportunity to meet some of our brilliant volunteers.

Activities include 11.15am-11.30am Canowindra Community Choir performance, 11.30am-1pm FREE sausage sandwich generously provided by Canowindra Lion’s Club, 11am-2pm Face Painting by Mischa and Talitha Anglican/Uniting/Harvest Ministries, Vehicle Displays by Midwest Historic Motor Club Inc and Cowra Antique Vehicle Club Inc.

Also, Greg Wiltshire from ‘The Safe Falling Academy’ will demonstrate methods to assist.

11am-1pm: Face Painting, gold coin donation, from 11am-1pm by Mischa and Talitha from Anglican and Uniting Churches with Harvest Ministry.

Cowra Antique Vehicle Club Inc and Midwest Historic Motor Club Inc will have vehicles on display.

WIRES will give away educational gift bags, and you may even meet a special friend in care.

THE TIN SHED SERENADERS will perform.

Stalls holders will provide information on the many activities within their group.

Some may fundraise from their table. Groups that will be attending are: Canowindra Creative Centre Inc, Canowindra Men’s Shed, Canowindra CWA, Canowindra Historical Society & Museum, Canowindra Garden Club, Canowindra PA&H Show Ladies Auxiliary, Canowindra Swap Meet, Moorbel Hall, Orana House, Canowindra Christmas Day Lunch, Canowindra Lion’s Club, NA/AA, Canowindra RSL Sub-Branch, Vinnies Centre & St Edward’s Conference, Midwest Historic Motor Club Inc, Canowindra Progress Association, International Balloon Festival, WIRES, Cowra Antique Vehicle Club Inc, Canowindra Community Cat Care, Ladies Bowls, Canowindra Pony Club, Canowindra Gun Club and Canowindra Connections Centre.

Service providers will be The Centre of Volunteering Cabonne Council including The Age of Fishes, Canowindra Pharmacy and Canowindra Post Shop.

Come along and have a great day, support our community, family and friends.

You may be pleasantly surprised by the activities available to get involved in.

Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers, community groups, supporters and services, you make a world of difference and are appreciated.

Hosted by the Canowindra Creative Centre Inc.

‘This activity is funded by The Centre for Volunteering and the Australian Government Department of Social Services’.