Community backs local style with fashion parade

A sold-out fashion showcase celebrating local style and businesses has exceeded expectations, with organisers already planning to bring the event back next year. Fashions of Canowindra organiser Sarah Refalo said the idea was born from a conversation with Meg Milton from Midland Flowers late last year, inspired by a desire to revive the fashion events that were once a regular feature of the town's social calendar. "There used to be a number of fashion parades in Canowindra before COVID, and I just thought we've got so much to offer locally that we need to showcase it again," Ms Refalo said. "We've got fantastic businesses in town, but sometimes people don't realise what's available until it's put in front of them." The event highlighted clothing and accessories from several local businesses, including Vinnies Canowindra, Frock On, Fabulously Mad and Headed West. Ms Refalo personally curated looks from Vinnies, selecting pieces she believed demonstrated the quality and value available through the store, while other businesses showcased their latest collections and accessories. Among the highlights were custom hats from Headed West, modelled by several local women, alongside spring and summer fashion ranges from participating retailers. The event drew strong community support, selling out completely and even generating a waiting list. "We wanted it to be a fun afternoon that showcased the fashions of Canowindra and involved the community," Ms Refalo said. "Everyone played a part, from local businesses supplying clothing to catering and venue support. It really became a community event." The parade was held at Rosnay Organic Farm, where the olive grove provided a unique runway setting. The location was a natural fit for Ms Refalo, who operates a free-range pig farm with her husband on Rivers Road. Before moving to the region and becoming a farmer, Ms Refalo spent more than a decade working internationally as a professional model. She said returning to the fashion industry in a new capacity had been both exciting and rewarding. "Walking the runway was always my favourite part of modelling,” she said. “There's an adrenaline rush that comes with it and a real love of fashion that never leaves you." "Being able to bring those skills back and share them with local models has been really special." Following the event's success, Ms Refalo hopes Fashions of Canowindra will become an annual fixture, with the possibility of expanding to include separate autumn-winter and spring-summer showcases. "We've already started talking about the next one," she said. "I'm excited to see what next year brings." Ms Refalo thanked the organising team, participating businesses, volunteers and attendees for supporting the event, as well as her husband and parents, who helped make the day possible. "The support from the community has been incredible," she said. "Without everyone getting involved, it simply wouldn't have happened."