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Community backs local style with fashion parade

<p>Event organiser, Sarah Refalo, with the team of local models and MC, Tommy Jeff. PHOTO: Sarah Refalo</p>\\n
<p>Event organiser, Sarah Refalo, with the team of local models and MC, Tommy Jeff. PHOTO: Sarah Refalo</p>\\n

Event organiser, Sarah Refalo, with the team of local models and MC, Tommy Jeff. PHOTO: Sarah Refalo

Sold-out style showcase puts local fashion in the spotlight
Simone Sheridan
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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