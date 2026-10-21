Central West councils push for return of road and infrastructure funding

Central West councils are ramping up pressure for greater infrastructure support, calling for the return of a major local infrastructure funding program, increased Roads to Recovery funding and access to long term low or no interest loans. The demands form part of the Central NSW Joint Organisation’s latest advocacy priorities and were highlighted when Cowra Council considered Mayor Paul Smith’s report from the organisation’s August meeting in Canberra. The Joint Organisation represents 11 councils, including Cowra, and lists regional transport planning and infrastructure among its seven strategic priorities. Its existing transport advocacy has also called for predictable, long term funding for council managed roads, arguing regional councils face rising construction costs and significant reliance on government funding programs. Among the latest priorities endorsed by the organisation are calls for the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program to return, Roads to Recovery funding to be doubled and councils to have access to simpler low or no interest loans with 20 year repayment periods. Councillor Ruth Fagan drew attention to the demands when the report came before Cowra Council, describing them as important examples of the regional organisation advocating for better outcomes for local government. “This will be something that the JO will be asking the government to follow through on,” Cr Fagan said. “I think those things are important to note, that the JO is looking after trying to establish better returns and better advice for local government in the Central West.” The advocacy comes amid a broader focus by the organisation on the financial sustainability of regional councils. The Joint Organisation’s Financial Sustainability Subcommittee also resolved to identify grant funding programs which had disappeared or been reduced in recent years, alongside seeking an update on the Federal Inquiry into Local Government Financial Sustainability. For Cowra and other regional councils, the Joint Organisation provides a collective avenue to take those concerns directly to governments. The August board meeting was held in Canberra, followed by meetings at Parliament House with a range of federal ministers, assistant ministers, senators, MPs and advisers. Mayor Paul Smith defended the importance of that collective representation when discussing the report at Cowra Council. “I think the JO is a wonderful thing,” Cr Smith said. “We all pull together. "We all advocate together. "We don’t always get what we want, but at least we have a voice. “And when we go to Sydney and go to Parliament or Canberra, we do have the credibility. “They do come and talk to us. "They mightn’t tell us much, but they do come and talk to us. "So we do have their ear.” However, the meeting also prompted scrutiny of the financial value Cowra and other councils receive through the regional organisation. During 2025/26, member councils spent $32.99 million through contracts facilitated by the Joint Organisation, with $1.93 million in reported savings. Cowra accounted for just over $3.03 million of that contract spending, while the report attributed $192,858 in savings and other procurement benefits to Cowra. Councillor Peter Wright questioned the figures during the meeting, including the level of savings achieved across the membership. He also sought an explanation for figures showing $7.35 million in grant funding applications during the year compared with $156,280 in grant funding received. “What happened with the grant process?” Cr Wright asked. The question was taken on notice, meaning the material before Council did not provide an explanation for the difference between the amount applied for and the amount received. The figures therefore do not establish whether unsuccessful applications account for the difference, whether applications remained pending at the end of the reporting period, or whether other timing factors were involved. Despite the questions, the Joint Organisation reported an overall return on investment of $4.60 for every dollar contributed by member councils during 2025/26. That calculation includes quantifiable value from grant funding, savings through regional contracts and public relations and marketing delivered through its regional tourism program. The return has fallen from 6.3:1 in 2024/25, 9.3:1 in 2023/24, 9.4:1 in 2022/23 and 7.6:1 in 2021/22. However, the Joint Organisation attributed much of the decline to a change in how electricity contract savings are calculated. Its report said members had entered long-term electricity contracts in 2022 and 2025, but comparable market pricing was no longer available to accurately calculate those savings. Electricity savings have therefore been removed from the ROI calculation. Cr Smith acknowledged the reported financial return had previously been higher but argued the organisation's value extended beyond figures on a balance sheet. “Every dollar that it costs us to be in the JO, we get a return,” he said. “[It’s] $4.60 back. "That’s the benefit we get from being in the JO. “It used to be higher than that at one stage.” Tourism was one area where a significantly higher return was reported, with the regional tourism program recording a 13.7:1 return on investment for member councils during 2025/26. Councillor Erin Watt sought further information about that figure during the Cowra meeting, as well as a new regional revolving energy fund. The report said $70,000 in seed funding had been received for the Regional Revolving Energy Fund, which is intended to provide a reusable funding source for council projects including solar, batteries, electrification and energy efficiency upgrades. Council staff indicated planning meetings were due to take place before Cowra made a final decision about participation. Roads, however, remain a significant focus of the organisation's government advocacy. Its published transport priorities describe transport constraints as the region's “number one challenge” and include lobbying governments over road deficiencies, rail infrastructure and intermodal facilities. Alongside the funding push, the August meeting continued advocacy for major regional transport projects, including completion of Inland Rail north of Parkes and further Great Western Highway improvements. The Joint Organisation’s position is that completing Inland Rail would strengthen freight and supply chain resilience while reducing long-term pressure on regional roads and bridges. The board formally supported continued advocacy for the project north of Parkes. The Joint Organisation is now seeking governments to act on those priorities, placing the financial capacity of regional councils and the future of their road networks firmly on its advocacy agenda.