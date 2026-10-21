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Central West councils push for return of road and infrastructure funding

<p>The Joint Organisation is now seeking governments to act on those priorities, placing the financial capacity of regional councils and the future of their road networks firmly on its advocacy agenda.</p>\\n
<p>The Joint Organisation is now seeking governments to act on those priorities, placing the financial capacity of regional councils and the future of their road networks firmly on its advocacy agenda.</p>\\n

The Joint Organisation is now seeking governments to act on those priorities, placing the financial capacity of regional councils and the future of their road networks firmly on its advocacy agenda.

Cara Kemp
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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