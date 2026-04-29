Canowindra RSL Sub-Branch would like to thank the community for making this ANZAC Day a wonderful success.

It takes many hands to make an event a success, and I would like to thank the following people and organisations for their assistance.

A special thank you this year goes to young Levi McGrath for playing the Last Post and the Rouse.

Levi played at the hospital service last year and was happy to return again this year for both the hospital service and the main service.

He did a wonderful job, and I have already booked him for next year.

The Canowindra Choir was also a welcome addition to the day.

Our guest speakers - Deb Clark at the Dawn Service and Lieutenant Colonel Phil McMasters at the main service - spoke of their experiences in a way that touched our hearts.

Thank you also to the 1/19th from Canberra for supplying the catafalque party; Cabonne Council for the road closure and the parks teams for the beautiful park; Canowindra Fire and Rescue for setting up and packing away the chairs and tables; Lawrence’s IGA for donating bread and margarine for the Dawn Service breakfast; Vicki from the Services Club for cooking the mince; the Canowindra High School students and Principal for serving the breakfast and cleaning up afterwards; and the Canowindra Services and Citizens Club for supporting all that we do on the day.

As the Canowindra RSL Sub-Branch is a small group of members, we would not be able to hold this day without your assistance.

It was wonderful to see the community come together again to commemorate this very special occasion.