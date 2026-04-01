Central NSW Tourism leaders have launched a tourism campaign reassuring travellers that the region is accessible, open and ready to welcome visitors - despite a road detour on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass.

The 'Other Ways to the West' campaign, developed by the Central NSW Joint Organisation in collaboration with its member councils and other key stakeholders such as Destination Network Central West, directly addresses community and visitor confusion about ways to get to the region, and reframes the routes as a scenic road trip opportunity.

Organisers of Canowindra's International Balloon Challenge, which launches Saturday, 11 April, have assured visitors the event is full steam ahead.

In response to enquiries about regional fuel supplies, they've used social media to assure travellers the town will be coming alive with colour and can't wait to welcome visitors.

Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty, who is chair of the Central NSW Joint Organisation of councils, says the message from the region is clear.

“On the eve of the peak Autumn holiday period, we want to reassure travellers there are other ways to the West, they are spectacular and can create an opportunity to discover a different route with experiences along the way," he said.

The Bells Line of Road and the Darling Causeway offer one of the most stunning ridge-top drives in NSW, while travellers from the north can use the Golden Highway, and those from Sydney's south-west and Canberra use the Hume Highway.

“The coming weeks are the best time to visit Central NSW for our world-class events and gardens, festivals, attractions and experiences from Oberon and Orange to Bathurst and Parkes," Cr Beatty said.

The campaign aims to counter mixed messages with a clear, strong and positive message, highlighting multiple routes into the region for travellers from Sydney and NSW.

"We want anyone who has already booked - or is thinking of booking - to know that the Central West is absolutely accessible," Cr Beatty said.

"Consider adding an extra night, because once you arrive you won't want to leave."

The campaign is designed to be adopted councils, tourism operators, event organisers and businesses.

It includes a dedicated campaign site at www.otherwaystothewest.com.au made freely available to all regional stakeholders, social media #otherwaystothewest, public relations and paid media partnerships across Sydney-targeted channels.