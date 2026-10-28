Birthday surprise for local hero

After decades of fundraising, volunteering and helping others, Canowindra's Tommy Jeffs has been recognised with a Special Commendation in the Local Heroes Award at the 2026 NSW Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards. The award was announced during the Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards weekend in Orange, recognising Mr Jeffs' outstanding contribution to the community. Canowindra Lions Club member Roger Smith, who nominated Mr Jeffs, said the recognition was well deserved. "He's just an all-rounder," Mr Smith said. "He helps people out, he's thoughtful, kind and he genuinely wants the best for the town." The recognition coincided with Mr Jeffs' 75th birthday, making the occasion particularly memorable. "Roger said he was nominating me and I said, 'look, I'd just leave it up to you'," Mr Jeffs said. "I never had any thoughts at all that I'd get it. We're a small country town." Unable to attend the ceremony, Mr Jeffs received the award during his birthday celebration when Mr Smith made a surprise appearance. "He walked in in the middle of the party and got up on stage and said he'd just got something for me," Mr Jeffs said. "All my friends were absolutely wrapped. It was lovely." For Mr Jeffs, the recognition follows a lifetime dedicated to community service, beginning when he was a teenager. "I started when I was 15 years old," he said. "We were raised that way, to be generous and to do the right thing by people." Over the years, he has helped raise well over $1 million for charitable and community causes through concerts, events, raffles and fundraising campaigns. Beneficiaries have included sporting clubs, hospitals, schools, festivals, charities, community halls and emergency services. "Any community that's in trouble or anybody that needs fundraising, I've always tried to help," he said. In Canowindra, Mr Jeffs has helped fund improvements at the Canowindra Services Club, Canowindra Preschool and Canowindra High School following significant vandalism. "If people are in trouble, they come and see me and we do it quietly," he said. Mr Smith said Mr Jeffs' contribution extended beyond major fundraising projects. "What stands out is that it's not just the big projects," he said. "He really cares about people and the community here." Mr Jeffs also regularly maintains sections of the local cemetery, tends flower barrels in the main street and helps maintain public spaces. "A lot of people who don't live here anymore thank me for looking after their parents' or grandparents' graves," he said. He remains involved in community events, including the Canowindra Balloon Challenge, where he helped establish the street parade and hosts visiting balloonists annually. Reflecting on his involvement, Mr Jeffs said community spirit remained essential. "We all work together, we all support each other," he said. "If anybody needs anything, we're there for each other." The commendation adds to numerous honours Mr Jeffs has received, including Citizen of the Year awards, Rotary and Lions Club recognition, a Premier's Award and an Order of Australia Medal. Despite the accolades, he remains focused on helping others. "There's too many negative, cranky people around," he said. "We need some happy people." For Mr Jeffs, seeing communities benefit from his efforts remains the greatest reward. "I'm really proud of all that stuff," he said. "I love it."