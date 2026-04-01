Canowindra High School staff and students have come together for the World’s Greatest Shave, raising more than $2000 for the Leukaemia Foundation in honour of beloved teacher and community member Kathy Davis.

Year 11 advisor Amanda Graham said the idea began with one of her students, Reaghan, who wanted to find a meaningful way to pay tribute after Kathy’s passing in March following a battle with leukaemia.

The suggestion quickly gained momentum, with the entire year group eager to get involved and support the cause.

“My Year 11s wanted to do something special because Kathy was such a big part of the school and the wider community,” Ms Graham said.

The World’s Greatest Shave proved the perfect fit - an event the school had supported before, but never on this scale.

Within days, students and staff had transformed the idea into a full fundraising event.

The fundraising call went out with the challenge to reach $500 for principal Brad Robinson to shave his beard – a target they reached quickly.

From the staff, Ms Graham signed up for the big chop and so did Noah Ryan, and Stuart Ferguson, Ian Edmondson, Daniel Smith, SRC coordinator Zac Rue, Peter Newberry, Jade Berkrey, Peta McKenzie and Suzanna Tapim all put their hand up to get a new look.

Students Max, Jeremiah, PJ, Conner, Axxell, Thomas, Hayden, Adian and Ambrose also braved the shave.

Students bought tickets in a raffle – which proved very popular – for the chance to wield the scissors or the clippers.

Even more students and staff donated $5 to have their hair sprayed blue for the day, and student Darcy made some 120 cupcakes and decorated them blue for sale to raise funds.

Even with short notice, the big shave brought the school together in one very special event that raised a total $2050.70 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

“It was such a good day,” Ms Graham said.

“I am so proud of my Year 11s, it was unbelievable.”

The Leukaemia Foundation is committed to reducing lives lost to blood cancer and the World’s Greatest Shave helps fund their suite of health services for blood cancer patients and their families, groundbreaking research projects, and campaign for change.

For more information go online to www.worldsgreatestshave.com/